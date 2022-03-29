DC Star and Oscar-Winner Arrested for “Disorderly Conduct & Harassment”

The DC universe is full of family-friendly stars, but Zack Snyder’s shining superhero and star of the upcoming The Flash (2022) has been arrested after causing mayhem at a bar.

Ezra Miller, best known as Barry Allen/The Flash of the DC universe, has reportedly been arrested for disorderly conduct & harassment following a hasty altercation between him and patrons of a bar in Hawaii.

Hawaii News Now reports that actor Ezra Miller, 29, was arrested on the island of Honolulu after “allegedly yelling obscenities and he became agitated when people began singing karaoke.”

Ezra Miller has been arrested for disorderly conduct & harassment. Miller allegedly yelled obscenities & became agitated when people began singing at a karaoke bar. They grabbed the microphone from a woman & later lunged at a man playing darts.

Ezra Miller has been arrested for disorderly conduct & harassment. Miller allegedly yelled obscenities & became agitated when people began singing at a karaoke bar. They grabbed the microphone from a woman & later lunged at a man playing darts. (Source: https://t.co/FIPtDDMMtr) pic.twitter.com/fgbgfs3bkq — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 29, 2022

The report states:

Hawaii County police say they’ve arrested and charged Ezra Miller from Vermont with disorderly conduct and harassment. Miller is reportedly the 29-year-old actor who played “The Flash” in several superhero movies. According to police, the arrest stemmed from an incident at a karaoke bar along Silva Street Sunday. Miller was allegedly yelling obscenities and he became agitated when people began singing karaoke. At one point, police say he grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman who was mid-song, and he later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts.

The report continues:

Both of those actions led to a disorderly conduct and harassment offense. The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times, but to no avail, police said.

The news will come as a shock for many Harry Potter and DC fans, especially those looking forward to seeing Miller in Fantasic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022) and The Flash (2023).

Ezra Miller’s was arrested, charged, and bail was posted for $500. Miller’s bail has reportedly been paid and the actor was released.

More about DC and The Flash

Following Zack Snyder’s Justice League (AKA “The Snyder Cut”), Warner Bros. reportedly cut every tie with Zack Snyder, Henry Cavill’s Superman, and Ray Fisher’s Cyborg.

Reasoning? Reports suggest that Fisher’s blatant calling out of Warner Brothers’ mistreatment of actors of color during director Joss Whedon’s reign of his Justice League (2017) caused the actor to experience intolerable emotional damage.

Ray Fisher called out the mistreatment, and DC reportedly responded by sidelining his character in future projects, including The Flash (2022) and now Peacemaker.

Among the many controversies of recent DC films, such as Joss Whedon’s reported racist treatment towards Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) star Ray Fisher — as well as various controversies that were afflicted upon Ezra Miller (Barry Allen/The Flash) and Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) — The Batman is the turning point in the future of DC heroes, villains, and more.

Robert Pattinson stars in The Batman as the Bruce Wayne/The Batman (AKA “Dark Knight”), with Zoë Kravitz (Selina Kyle/Catwoman), Paul Dano (Edward Nashton/Riddler), Colin Farrell (Penguin), Jeffrey Wright (LT. James Gordon), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Barry Keoghan (Officer Stanley Merkel) support the three-hour-long movie that’s set to destroy Gotham City, frame the Caped Crusader, and break box office records — all from the mind of writer and director Matt Reeves and composer Michael Giacchino.

Ezra Miller’s controversial The Flash has been delayed to June 23, 2023, due to the pandemic.

Stay tuned for this updating piece on Inside the Magic!