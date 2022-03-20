Is DC About to Wipe Out The Batman?

Credit: HBO Max

One year ago, the world finally got a taste of Zac Snyder’s uncompromised version of Justice League. Four hours later, people were convinced that Snyder’s version of this ensemble of superheroes was near perfection. Whether or not you agree, Snyder’s impact on the DC universe is widely felt. The director had massive creative control after rebooting the Superman franchise and introducing a much more grounded version of Clark Kent in Man of Steel

Zack Snyder with Henry Cavill as Superman (right)
Credit: Warner Bros.

With yesterday marking the one year anniversary of what has been deemed “The Snyder Cut”, social media has been flooded with #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. Over 500,000 tweets with that hashtag appeared on Twitter over the weekend as Zac Snyder’s Justice League debuted overseas on Netflix and hit the number 1 spot on the streamer’s top 10 list. 

Ray Fisher as Cyborg (far left), Ezra Miller as Flash (left), Ben Affleck as Batman (left middle), Henry Cavill as Superman (right middle), Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman (right), and Jason Momoa as Aquaman (far right)
Credit: DC / Warner Bros.

Even with the success of The Batman, fans are still calling for Snyder to return and lead the Justice League on another adventure. While it is probably out of the question at this point, the massive support that Snyder seems to have from fans regarding his versions of this DCEU entry makes it hard to fully rule out that DC executives would say no to restoring the SnyderVerse. 

Ben Affleck Justice League 2017
Credit: Warner Bros Pictures

#1 Film in Germany sounds pretty good. Other users are pointing toward HBO Max promotions…

Another reason to believe the hype, a photo was released of Snyder’s version of Green Lantern who was eventually cut from the film. Wayne T. Carr was originally cast as the hero Green Lantern but had his scene cut from the film. His tweet reads: “Give the fans what they want – JL 2/3”.

While getting Ryan Reynolds to say something positive about his Green Lantern role would be an internet crashing moment, this photo certainly helps elevate the conspiracy that Snyder could return to helm another Justice League film.

Are you ready to bring back the Snyder-Verse?

