‘The Flash’ Slashed in Half as Ezra Miller Tanks DC Movie

The Flash DC movie is in trouble as Ezra Miller’s erratic antics have finally seemed to catch up with Warner Bros. Discovery’s promising new film.

In January, newly instated DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad) announced the first slate of the refreshed DC Universe (DCU). Taking over from the DC Extended Universe that began a decade ago with Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel (2013), the DCEU has been turbulent, to say the least.

From lackluster crossovers like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) to the disappointing Justice League (2017) to surprise box office hits like Aquaman (2018), the DCEU never really found consistent footing with audiences the way Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe has.

This is why, in 2023, the DC will reset everything with “one of the greatest superhero movies ever made.” The Flash (2023) will debut this June and will see the return of Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, the eponymous Flash. The DC movie will also welcome Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl and be where Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck don the dark knight suit once more as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

Over the last few years, contention regarding The Flash‘s release has grown. Due to the erratic and illegal behavior of its leading actor, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav was set to shelve the $200+ million DC film if Miller could not curb their antics. Antics that included the (filmed) choking of a woman over a dispute, the throwing of a chair and other violent behavior in Hawaii, and the confusing relationship with Tokata Iron Eyes — a relationship where Miller received allegations of grooming and kidnap, even using social media to bait authorities looking for them.

It’s been a shocking year when it comes to Miller, and the above isn’t even all of the misdeeds. That said, last year, as talks over The Flash‘s future ramped up, Miller finally met with the studio and pledged to seek help for their mental health and confusing behavior.

And so, as The Flash speeds towards its debut, it has been relatively quiet on the Miller front. Warner Bros. has kept the actor behind closed doors, opting to use trailers and teasers (primarily featuring other cast members like Calle and Keaton) to promote the work. With early reviews calling it a hit and a huge endorsement from the fan-favorite superhero movie director James Gunn behind it, The Flash may still be a hit for DC Studios despite Miller’s controversial past that is intrinsically linked to it.

But that may not be the case.

Early predictions saw The Flash releasing with a massive $140 million during its opening domestic weekend. This would put director Andy Muschietti’s DC movie just behind Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman, which netted the studio $166 on its first weekend. However, a new report sees that forecast slashed. In half.

New figures, via sources close to The Hollywood Reporter, reveal that The Flash is now tracking a $70 million domestic opening. The massive drop is significant as the DC film speeds toward its debut in just a few weeks’ time. While the halving of the opening gross is huge, The Flash‘s hold at the box office will be more of a tell just how well this movie could do overall. And then there are also the international receipts to take into consideration. Nevertheless, the initial figures being torn apart so drastically is enough to give any studio itchy feet.

For context, the lukewarm Black Adam (2022) movie netted the studio $65 million on its opening weekend. It only went on to score just under $400 million globally by the end of its run.

There are a number of factors that could be hindering The Flash‘s performance. First, Miller themselves is a huge factor in all of this, as those aware of their behavior opt to bypass the movie out of solidarity with those harmed. Then, there is the issue of the DCEU’s imminent reboot, where Gunn and Peter Safran will begin anew with an interconnected universe, which will significantly lower the stakes of The Flash. And then there is the competition. The Walt Disney Company and Pixar Animation Studios’ Elemental (2023) will also release the same weekend. While Elemental is only tracking a soft $40 million opening, the splitting of the family moviegoers may hinder the performance of both films.

The Flash follows both Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam and Zachary Levi’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) as the next installment in the DCEU.

The Flash DC movie opens June 16, 2023.

Will you be heading to the movie theater to see The Flash? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!