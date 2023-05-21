‘The Flash’ Is No Longer About Ezra Miller

The Flash is nearly here, and the promotion for the film has been top-notch. However, though Ezra Miller has been in many promotional videos, the focus has been more on Michael Keaton—for obvious reasons. The main reason is that everyone has been waiting for this moment, especially DC and Batman fans. The other reason is the issues stemming from the many arrests that Miller has faced leading up to this film being made and how Warner Bros. is being smart about Miller being a secondary character.

DC is being selective with how it paints this film, especially regarding how it could damage the company’s reputation if Miller became the true focus of the promotions thus far. Miller went through a few terrible years, where they seemingly could not go a few months without being arrested. The result of those arrests nearly led to the actor being replaced and seeing the film being canceled.

‘The Flash’ and Ezra Miller

Warner Bros. reportedly sat down with Miller last year while they gave the actor an ultimatum. Either seek help and apologize for those arrests and erratic behavior or be cast out from DC forever. Though this sounds a bit extreme, Miller was accused of heinous crimes, including grooming a young woman and having a farm where children were present—and an arsenal of guns lying around. Nobody knows what was happening behind the scenes for Miller to act this way, but they had to get their act together.

Miller would publicly apologize for their behavior, but apologies only go so far. Many have begged and pleaded for Miller to be replaced regardless of The Flash moving forward. Grant Gustin became the top name mentioned amongst DC fans, especially for his fantastic portrayal of Barry Allen in The CW-produced series.

Despite the begging and fan casting, Gustin has repeatedly confirmed that he is not involved in the upcoming film. Though it doesn’t seem likely that Miller will be replaced just yet, they could still find that their character dies in the upcoming film.

There has been some foreshadowing in the trailers, as one instance showcases Miller’s Allen saying, “Nobody dies!” It is not out of the realm of possibility that DC will showcase a dark superhero film, as that has been their M.O. for quite some time. There is also the villain to think about, Dark Flash. Though the anti-speedster has been missing from all the promotions, the villain is said to have a power that allows him to consume the souls of speedsters. Both Allens could be destroyed for the DCU to live, leaving Miller to take their natural exit from the franchise.

Supergirl’s Emergence

Supergirl is also an exciting aspect of The Flash, as she has joined Michael Keaton as one of the most talked about elements of the new film. The Flash was already well underway before Peter Safran and James Gunn took over as co-CEOs of the DC Films division. Though she may or may not have been written into the script initially, her inclusion in this film leads toward the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow DCU film.

Gunn announced the Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate in January, revealing the first Supergirl film title. Sasha Calle is set to make her superhero debut, and so far, the videos of her have been fantastic. She appears to have some connection to Man of Steel, which erases Henry Cavill’s portrayal.

Not much is known about Supergirl’s film other than it will be a dark telling (no shock there) of how she sees her world destroyed and lives a life of pain for 14 years before coming to Earth. From the promotional videos of The Flash, she is locked up in some sort of facility before Batman and Barry Allen break her out.

Whatever she has done up to that point has likely landed her in that facility under close eye before Batman unleashes her on those who have imprisoned her.

Gunn likely saw that Supergirl was or could be easily implanted in The Flash, allowing her to make her big debut before her solo movie comes out. Her enhanced promotion also helps the film be sold to DC fans, as it’s pulling the attention away from Miller.

Michael Keaton’s Batman

“Iconic” is putting it lightly. THE FLASH – only in theaters June 16. #TheFlashMovie #flashbacktheflash pic.twitter.com/LwIJWS5RNM — The Flash (@theFlash) May 19, 2023

The newest behind-the-scenes video showcases a deeper dive into bringing Michael Keaton back, revealing that The Flash was made to allow Keaton to shine. Director of the film, Andy Muschietti, and his sister and producing partner, Barbara Muschietti, both gush at Keaton being brought back in the above BTS video. Barbara goes further by stating, “That was one of the things that cemented our decision to make The Flash, the fact that we would be able to bring Michael Keaton back as the Tim Burton Batman.”

It is only natural that DC fans want to see Keaton return as The Dark Knight, as he is arguably the best portrayal of the character. Again, a BTS video has not showcased Miller returning as the Scarlet Speedster, proving that the film is not about them. It’s about the other moving parts leading to a greater DCU plan.

The Flash is likely setting up a retelling of Flashpoint Paradox, which was a story in the comics that showcased Barry Allen ruining the Multiverse by going back in time, which also results in a flipped universe where Thomas Wayne is Batman, Martha Wayne is The Joker, and Bruce Wayne was gunned down in an alley. Though those details might all be missing from the upcoming film, the focus has become more on Batman, which isn’t a terrible idea. Batman sells.

Though many directors and creators have praised the film, like James Gunn and Stephen King (of all people), the idea is to erase the focus of Ezra Miller. DC can save face by allowing Michaek Keaton and Sashe Calle to emerge as the film’s real stars, while Miller’s character bows out at the film’s end. We all want to see more of Keaton, and it appears that is precisely what we will get.

