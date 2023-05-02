Production Designer on ‘The Flash’ Says Crimes Against Ezra Miller Will be “Forgiven”

Ezra Miller had a string of arrests and issues before the excitement began to emerge surrounding The Flash movie. It got so bad that Warner Bros. Discovery was rumored to be mulling over the idea of canceling the movie and replacing Miller completely. However, DC was ultimately allowed to continue with the film after giving Miller an ultimatum to get help. A production designer that worked with Miller says all will be “forgiven” once people see it.

Related: ‘The Flash’ Reported Runtime Doesn’t Bode Well For Ezra Miller

It might be hard to forgive the crimes that Ezra Miller was up against. Some people might be far more inclined not to want to give Miller any of their money. Starting in 2011, Miller was charged with drug possession and disorderly conduct. This led to several arrests in the last couple of years, including Miller being hit with burglary, disorderly conduct, harassment, and second-degree assault. One such arrest was Miller breaking into someone’s home in Hawaii and stealing alcohol.

Another instance showcased a video of Miller acting erratic at a bar in Hawaii and attempting to evade police while mumbling nonsensical words and phrases after allegedly attacking a couple at the bar.

The more significant news came when the parents of Indigenous activist Tokata Iron Eyes spoke publicly and accused Miller of grooming their daughter since she was very young. They filed a protection order to have the actor stay away from their daughter. This harrowing accusation also was accompanied by more news about child endangerment.

Ezra Miller was accused of child endangerment when they were allegedly on a farm with a woman and her kids. There were reports that weed and guns were “easily accessible” to the children, and one allegation stated a child put a loose bullet in their mouth. Though the woman said that Miller helped her escape her “abusive ex,” the reports of assault rifles and handguns being strewn out were incredibly concerning.

These crimes would make most studios want to escape such a torrid star. However, Miller was asked to come in and seek help. They would eventually speak publicly about their troubles, indicating they sought help. In a statement by Miller in 2022, they stated they were “suffering complex mental health issues” and “begun ongoing treatment.”

This was enough to sway DC, James Gunn, and everyone else as Miller kept his role, which resulted in The Flash gaining plenty of traction. According to a production designer who worked on the movie, Paul Austerberry, he believes that everyone will forget this string of troublesome crimes.

According to Austerberry, “[p]eople will forget” the negative press and legal issues once The Flash hits theaters. He also stated that Miller had been under an “immense amount of pressure,” though they handled this pressure and the role with professionalism.

We are unsure if this movie will remove those crimes from everyone’s memory, especially as it has been rumored that Miller will not be appearing as Barry Allen past this movie. James Gunn also recently told the Associated Press, “We’re just gonna have to wait and see, you know? I mean, we’ll see how things go, so, you know,” regarding Miller’s future in the DCU.

Related: 12 Best Actors Who Could Replace Ezra Miller as ‘The Flash’

Either way, it appears The Flash is starting to cause plenty of people to question Ezra Miller being an integral piece moving forward, even suggesting his performance might wipe away the horrific crimes they have been up against.

Do you think Ezra Miller should be forgiven? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!