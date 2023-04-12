12 Best Actors Who Could Replace Ezra Miller as ‘The Flash’

The DCU is set to start a new era, and this new era could be wanting to shed itself of the drama that existed previous to when James Gunn and Peter Safran took over. The news for DC has not been great over the past year or so, including Dwayne Johnson wanting to take over and make Black Adam the central figure along with Henry Cavill’s Superman. Another point of contention within DC was the drama between Ezra Miller and The Flash.

Ezra Miller engaged in truly heinous and bizarre behavior, as they were arrested numerous times throughout the last year. Miller reportedly robbed a couple in Hawaii, was accused of grooming a young woman, and lived on a farm with weapons and children nearby. This behavior led to DC brass giving Miller an ultimatum. Either get help or lose out on the franchise entirely.

Ezra Miller did what was asked of him, and made a public apology, indicating that he was getting professional help for whatever was going on that caused him to behave in such a way. Despite wanting to better themself, which is always great, DC has likely decided to move on from the actor completely. Instead of seeing the franchise be pulled down by people continuing to bring up Miller’s past behavior, it would be wise to allow someone else to take over in The Flash.

Let’s look at 12 actors who would best take over in The Flash.

Top Actors to Replace Ezra Miller in ‘The Flash’

In no particular order or ranking, here is a list of the best actors who could replace Ezra Miller.

1.) Grant Gustin

There is no denying that Grant Gustin should be the top actor to replace Ezra Miller. Gustin has been the long-standing favorite to portray Barry Allen simply because he has already been so amazing in the role. Gustin has been The Flash for the CW series since it premiered on the network in 2014. With the series wrapping up at the end of May, it would make sense for Gustin to be able to move into the big screen space.

Grant Gustin and Ezra Miller had already met once before, as Miller was part of the Crisis on Infinite Earths storyline that the CW put together. Gustin has been a bigger draw than Barry Allen, and it would make sense for him to take over at the DCU. The Flash is set to open up the Multiverse, as we will see both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batman.

Though it has not yet been confirmed, Gustin is rumored to be appearing in The Flash, and it would also make sense for him to take over should Ezra Miller’s Allen be killed. The Dark Flash villain is also said to have a new and terrifying power that allows him to steal the souls of speedsters so that Miller can sacrifice himself for the good of humanity, and Gustin could step in as the Barry Allen of the future.

2.) Joseph Quinn

Is there anyone more famous than Joseph Quinn? The man stole the hearts of everyone for his portrayal as Eddie in Stranger Things Season 4, and he has since been linked to many roles. It would be a shame if the DCU and MCU weren’t actively trying to secure the man’s capabilities.

Quinn became the darling of the Netflix world when he took on the role of Eddie and sacrificed himself for the kids we have watched grow in the series, making him even more loved. Quinn would make an excellent Barry Allen, and the DCU should be considering this immediately.

3.) Justice Smith

If the DCU is going to be successful, they will have to try and be more inclusive about their roles. The days of superheroes having to look like their comic-accurate selves, mostly men of the Caucasian variation, have long passed. The MCU has been doing this by bringing in many people of color to portray some of their best heroes, and the same should be happening for DC.

One of the most exciting picks we can think of has to be Justice Smith. Smith has proven he can lead a movie, as he was fantastic in Detective Pikachu. Although the beloved Ryan Reynolds voiced Pikachu, Smith showcased his leading man skills. Smith also looks relatively young, and having him be The Flash of the future would be great.

4.) Shameik Moore

Shameik Moore is enjoying a ton of success as the voice of Miles Morales in the Spider-Verse movies, but he would be an excellent choice to appear in The Flash. He has the superhero experience already, albeit with just using his vocal prowess, but he would still be a perfect pick for the role of Barry Allen.

Moore has been begging for a chance to portray the live-action version of Morales in the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movies, which would also be a great idea. However, seeing him running down bad guys like Barry Allen would be amazing.

5.) Dylan O’Brien

Fans have been clamoring for Dylan O’Brien to be considered as Barry Allen for a long time. O’Brien already has plenty of experience in the superhero and fantastical types of franchises, as he was the lead in The Maze Runner series. He also made a name for himself in Teen Wolf and Love and Monsters. As soon as the news about Ezra Miller began to break, O’Brien was one of the first names mentioned.

O’Brien has a few movies coming down the pipeline, though we would imagine he would be willing and able to take on a more expanded role within the DCU.

6.) Elliot Page

Eliot Page might be the most experienced in the superhero genre, as they have been part of The Umbrella Academy series since its release in 2019. The series that follows gifted students ala the X-Men has been a hit on Netflix and is also wrapping up its final season. This could mean that Page has the time to become the new face of the DCU.

Page has also showcased his acting ability in movies like Juno, Inception, and the X-Men franchise. Page portrayed Kitty Pryde perfectly; we believe they would be a great addition to The Flash.

7.) Darren Barnet

Darren Barnet has some superhero genre experience, as he held a small role as Wilfred Malick in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. However, it was until the actor took on a leading part in Never Have I Ever. The hit Netflix series follows the life of Devi, a first-generation Indian-American girl who tries to balance her culture and high school life.

Barnet portrays Paxton Hall-Yoshida, the local heartthrob that draws the attention of Devi. Their complicated relationship in the series is one of the biggest highlights and pushed Barnet’s name to the top of the list for producers and directors. He certainly has the gravitas to lead The Flash.

8.) Jahi Di’Allo Winston

Jahi Di’Allo Winston is an up-and-coming actor who has been stellar in all his roles. Winston has made a name for himself in Charm City Kings, Queen & Slim, The Dead Don’t Die, and most recently in the hit Netflix movie, We Have a Ghost. Winston might be on the youngest side, but he could certainly lead The Flash.

The DCU could be targeting someone of a younger variation, as this person would presumably be the face of Barry Allen for at least a few movies. DC will have to decide if The Flash is going to be a central part of the new universe, which would make sense, considering there are rumors that James Gunn is set to create a brand-new Justice League team. Winston could benefit from being the younger one and learning from the seasoned members of the JL.

9.) Dylan Minette

Dylan Minette is an interesting choice for The Flash, as he led 13 Reasons Why. Minette also impressed audiences with his starring role in Prisoners alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman. He was also a fan-favorite in Scream as Wes Hicks and appeared alongside Jack Black in Goosebumps.

Minette’s resume is quite accomplished, and he would be perfect as Barry Allen in The Flash. The DCU might want to lean into more experienced actors to be the face of Allen, and Minette would be perfect.

10.) George MacKay

George MacKay came out of nowhere and blew everyone away with his performance as Lance Corporal Schofield in the hit war drama 1917. MacKay’s acting prowess was showcased well in that film, mainly because the film centered around only him. Though not much else needed to be done, as he was fantastic leading that movie. He should have been given a Best Actor nomination at the Academy Awards.

MacKay also made a name for himself as Curly in 2003’s Peter Pan, along with him portraying Bodevan in Captain Fantastic. MacKay can certainly lead a movie and would be a welcomed addition to The Flash.

11.) Austin Butler

We don’t want to say that Austin Butler would not be available for a superhero role, but he would be an excellent choice for Barry Allen. Butler won the BAFTA award for Best Actor for portraying Elvis Presley in the biopic: Elvis. Though he did not win, he was nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards.

Butler is set to take on a huge role in Dune 2 as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen. We are not sure if Butler’s success would mean he would not want to be part of the DCU, but he would certainly be able to lead The Flash to the next level.

12.) Timothee Chalamet

We know we are double dipping when it comes to stars from Dune, but Timothee Chalamet might be one of the best actors in Hollywood right now. Chalamet has held substantial roles in Dune, Bone and All, and Don’t Look Up. His resume might be the most impressive on this list, and the DCU would certainly be lucky to land one of the most sought-after actors in show business.

Again, Chalemet might be a bit out of reach like Butler is, but he could want to branch out and want to join the ranks of the DCU. Barry Allen can be a tortured soul, and Chalamet would be perfect for showcasing a darker Allen in The Flash.

Will Ezra Miller Be Replaced in ‘The Flash’?

This comprehensive list of actors that could replace Ezra Miller is only if the DCU decides to move on from the actor. No one is sure if that is set to happen, but here are a lot of signs to indicate that James Gunn will want to start fresh with his Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate. Though the Justice League is not among those revealed to be part of Chapter 1, we could see The Flash appear in a future movie.

Ezra Miller could also be a big reason why The Flash tanks, considering many people are still mad at their arrests and behavior. Although DC tried to get ahead of everything by ensuring Miller got the help they needed, it might not be enough. Most of the other Justice League actors have already been let go.

Apart from Jason Momoa and Ben Affleck returning as Aquaman and Batman, we have no idea what the future holds for them. Momoa did indicate that Aquaman is set to be part of Gunn’s DCU plans, though we have also heard Momoa will be cast in a different role. We would love to see him as Lobo.

The SnyderVerse has come and gone, and now it’s time to move past those actors and that style. DC will likely showcase its replacement when The Flash releases on June 16, 2023.

No one knows for sure, but considering there are two different timeline versions of Barry Allen shown in the trailer, both could quickly disappear, and someone like Grant Gustin could step in to take over. Dark Flash is likely to kill one, so another may live. We will all indeed find out when the movie is released.

Who do you want to see replace Ezra Miller in The Flash? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!