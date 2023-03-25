Ben Affleck’s Appearance as Batman In ‘The Flash’ Will Likely Anger Fans

Ben Affleck’s Batman is widely considered to be one of the best versions in live action, despite the fact that many fans of the character weren’t at all happy with the casting before Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) hit theaters.

But his role in that film turned out to be perfect, especially if you’re familiar with Batman from the DC Comics “The Dark Knight Returns” (1986). Simply put, Affleck’s version is a hulking force of nature, something we’d never seen before in film.

Ben Affleck’s Batman would return briefly later that year in Suicide Squad (2016), and again the following year in Joss Whedon’s Justice League (2017). Both films were critically panned, while the latter hardly does the “Batfleck” justice (no pun intended).

Fortunately, the actor enjoyed a return to form as the Gotham crimefighter in Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League (2021), which de-canonizes the 2017 film. Now, the Batfleck is set to return in upcoming DC Universe film The Flash (2023).

Affleck’s Bruce Wayne/Batman hasn’t been without controversy, though — he has since gone on record to explain how the physically demanding role affected his personal life, and how he became uninterested after Zack Snyder was forced to exit due to a personal tragedy.

During his more “active years” in the DCU, Affleck was set to write, direct, and star in his own three solo Batman films, however, that project was scrapped and replaced by Matt Reeves’ The Batman (2022), which stars Robert Pattinson as the titular vigilante.

More recently, James Gunn was brought in as DC Studios’ co-CEO, and earlier this year he announced his plans for a brand-new DC Universe, during which he explained how Multiverse film The Flash will quite literally wipe the slate clean, allowing for the do-over.

Among the many upcoming DCU films, there’s a Superman reboot and a Batman reboot, which will be titled Superman Legacy (2025) and The Brave and the Bold (TBA). While Man of Steel (2013) actor Henry Cavill famously exited the DCU in January, despite recently appearing in a post-credits scene in Black Adam (2022), Ben Affleck is still involved.

The Brave and the Bold will follow 12 previous Batman films (of the modern era): the original series which consists of Batman (1989), Batman Returns (1992), Batman Forever (1995), and Batman and Robin (1997), Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), and The Dark Knight Rises (2012), and the DCU films Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, Justice League, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and The Batman.

An actor is yet to be announced for the upcoming Batman reboot, though a recent rumor suggested that Affleck was being brought back on board to direct the film. However, he later confirmed that he has no intention of being part of the new DCU.

As such, it looks like The Flash will be the last outing for Ben Affleck’s Batman (though he’s still rumored to have a brief cameo in the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom). And now, the Air (2023) actor has offered even more disappointing news.

In the The Flash trailer, the Batfleck can be seen emerging from the Batwing and hitting the streets of Gotham on a never-before-seen Bat-bike. There’s also a scene in which he’s talking to Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller).

Now, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, while Affleck explained how the upcoming film allowed him to “finally figure out how to play” Batman, he also revealed how long he’s actually in the film, and unfortunately, it isn’t good news.

Here’s what he said:

“Yeah, I did finally figure out how to play that character [Batman], and I nailed it in The Flash. For the five minutes I’m there, it’s really great. A lot of it’s just tone. You’ve got to figure out, what’s your version of the person? Who is the guy that fits what you can do? I tried to fit myself into a Batman.”

So, he’s only in the film for “five minutes”, which is a lot less than we were expecting. This will undoubtedly disappoint, perhaps even anger, many fans.

The actor also went on to talk about his experience on the set of Justice League with Joss Whedon, saying that the experience ended “with the most monstrous taste” in his mouth. The director was accused of abusive behavior by Affleck’s fellow DC heroes Gal Gadot (Princess Diana/Wonder Woman) and Ray Fisher (Victor Stone/Cyborg), which led to many Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997) actors, who previously worked with Whedon, coming forward to share similar stories.

So, fans who are excited to see returning characters such as Ben Affleck’s Batman, and Michael Shannon’s General Zod, in the upcoming film, may need to temper their expectations. In a recent interview, Michael Shannon also revealed that he doesn’t have a particularly big role in the film, either, saying “it’s really Ezra [Miller’s] movie”.

So, it makes us wonder just how big (or small) a role Michael Keaton has as his version of Bruce Wayne/Batman in the film, or if any other versions of Batman from previous films will even appear. But when it comes to Ben Affleck, his best portrayal so far, without contest, is in Batman vs. Superman. While he makes up one half of the titular titans, sometimes less is more, and it’s possible that his “five minute” role in The Flash could be one of his best appearances in the DCU.

But with all that said, anyone hoping that The Flash is going to be Batman’s answer to Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) might be sorely disappointed.

Check out the official trailer for The Flash below:

The Flash releases in theaters on June 16. As per Wikipedia, here’s the synopsis for the DCU film:

Barry Allen/The Flash travels back in time to prevent his mother’s murder, which traps him in an alternate reality without metahumans. He enlists the help of Batman and the Kryptonian castaway Supergirl from alternate realities in order to save this world from the restored General Zod and return to his universe.

The Flash stars Ezra Miller (Barry Allen/The Flash), Sasha Calle (Kara Zor-El/Supergirl), Michael Shannon (General Zod), Ron Livingston (Henry Allen), Michael Keaton (Bruce Wayne/Batman), and Ben Affleck (Bruce Wayne/Batman).

Are you disappointed about Ben Affleck’s screentime in The Flash? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!