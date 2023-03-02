New Report Claims Ben Affleck Returning For New DCU ‘Batman’

Ben Affleck may not be as gone from DC as previously thought…

Despite the huge announcement that took place at the end of January, there are still a lot of moving parts at DC Studios. Co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have made a significant amount of changes to major characters, which have been met with both chagrin and excitement. With so many actors coming and going, it can be difficult to keep track of who is still involved and who isn’t, but it may be that one former DC Extended Universe alumni is returning.

Among the franchises that James Gunn announced would be getting a rebrand during his video in late January were three of the big-name, main Justice League characters. First and foremost? James Gunn’s passion project, Superman: Legacy (2025). Gunn has spoken about this film and how Henry Cavill, though a great Superman in his opinion, wasn’t the right fit, and how he was looking for someone younger for the role.

The other two characters are also very familiar to DC Comics fans; both Wonder Woman and Batman will be getting new content as part of the new DC universe. The new Wonder Woman content will be a series entitled Paradise Lost and will focus on the island of Themiscyra, the place where Diana/Wonder Woman was born and raised. There has been no word as to if Gal Gadot will be reprising her role or not. The other character is the Caped Crusader himself.

Batman: The Brave and the Bold (?) is to be the new DC Universe iteration of the character, who has been described as older and more experienced, and this Bruce Wayne has a son – Damian Wayne. The film will also introduce the Bat Family to the DC Universe, according to Gunn, and given all of this, it would make sense that Ben Affleck, the former Bruce Wayne/Batman in the DC Extended Universe, would be out…but that may not be the case after all.

According to a new rumor reported by The Direct, ‘Batfleck’ may still be involved with DC Studios. The rumor from Above the Line expounded on a conversation that took place between Gunn and Affleck, in which the former claimed the studio was interested in bringing Affleck on board as a director. This new rumor, however, claims that the former Batman (Affleck) may well be returning to the franchise as the director for The Brave and the Bold.

If this turns out to be true, it could make for a very smart move on DC’s part. Affleck is familiar with the character, the mythos, and the world of Gotham City. He’s also been a part of DC for years now and could lend key insight that other directors might not have right off the bat. It also helps maintain good will between the studio and the actor/director, something they have certainly failed to do with former Superman actor Henry Cavill.

What do you think about Ben Affleck possibly returning as a director? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!