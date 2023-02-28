‘Jumanji’ Star Becomes the Man of Steel For James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Reboot

Last month, new DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced several upcoming projects as part of the new DC Universe’s first chapter titled “Gods and Monsters”. Among those many films and television shows will be an all-new Superman reboot — Superman: Legacy (TBA).

Sadly, Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), and Justice League (2021) actor Henry Cavill won’t be donning the red cape in the Superman reboot, following his recent shock-exit from the DCU. So Warner Bros. is now looking for a new Clark Kent/Kal-El/Superman.

Superman: Legacy will be the tenth live-action Superman film, following Superman (1978), Superman II (1981), Superman III (1983), Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987), Superman Returns (2006), Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and the two Justice League films.

Now, Warner Bros. may have already found a new actor for the upcoming Superman reboot. Comedic Hollywood icon and musician Jack Black, best known for films such as as The Holiday (2004), King Kong (2005), and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017), recently cast himself as the Son of Krypton in Superman: Legacy in a hilarious new Instagram video!

You can check the video out here.

The video opens with Jack Black answering a fake phone call from James Gunn, who asks the actor to become the next Superman, to which Black responds, “I know I’d be incredible!” Then, he suits up in a flash and takes to the skies!

Naturally, the video has garnered lot of attention, and even James Gunn himself has jokingly responded, saying, “I thought we agreed to save this news for ComicCon.”

Black is, of course, parodying the inevitable casting, and hasn’t actually been cast as Clark Kent in the upcoming Superman reboot. In fact, the School of Rock (2003) actor was also rumored to appear as a Multiversal version of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), which would have rocked.

With that said, now that the DC Universe is set to open its own Multiverse in The Flash (2023), which will feature at least two versions of Bruce Wayne/Batman (Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck), is there room for Jack Black’s version of Clark Kent/Kal-El/Superman in the upcoming Superman: Legacy?

The Flash releases in theaters on June 16, 2023. Superman: Legacy releases in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Would you like to see Jack Black officially suit up as Superman? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!