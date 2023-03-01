DC’s Next ‘Batman’ Movie Gets Big Casting Update

One character has been confirmed to return in DC’s next Batman movie!

Though characteristic for working alone, DC’s Batman has never really ever worked alone. There are a plethora of characters in DC Comics that assist the Dark Knight, like Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and the entire Bat Family! Even when iterations of the character haven’t had sidekicks, or other heroes working with him, there’s always been one character right by his side, and it’s good to know that the next time audiences see the Caped Crusader, he won’t be without help.

The ally in question is, of course, Alfred Pennyworth. In every live-action adaptation of the Dark Knight, there has always been an Alfred close by, offering help, counsel, and housekeeping. From Adam West and Alan Napier to Ben Affleck and Jeremey Irons and beyond, there has always been a capable butler with a military background, being the level head behind Bruce Wayne’s vigilantism.

Each actor has had their own take on the character, each seemingly getting less and less old and doddering and more active and able. As opposed to Michael Gough, who played Alfred to Michael Keaton’s Batman in Batman (1989), Michael Caine took out one of the League of Shadows in Batman Begins (2005)! Ben Affleck and Jeremy Irons took it even further, and Matt Reeves’ The Batman (2022) even more so. It’s safe to say many of the previous Alfreds probably wouldn’t have survived an explosion like the one audiences saw in The Batman.

For Andy Serkis’ Alfred, things even looked touch and go for a minute. Even though the character woke up in the hospital, he didn’t look well. An oxygen tube in his nose labored speaking, and with plenty of cuts and bruises, it wouldn’t have been surprising if the character had become another casualty of The Riddler (Paul Dano). Fortunately, fans now know this wasn’t the case.

According to a recent statement from Matt Reeves himself, reported by The Direct, Andy Serkis will be returning as Bruce Wayne’s (Robert Pattinson) butler in The Batman – Part II (2025). Details still haven’t been given as to the villain for the next film, but fans can rest assured, at the very least, that Aflred (Serkis) has not made his franchise exit yet. Where will the next film pick up, then?

The most audiences have been given is that the Collin Farrel Penguin series will be picking up immediately following the events of The Batman, and the sequel will most likely be continuing on either immediately after or shortly after the events of that series. While he hasn’t been confirmed, Collin Farrel has expressed a strong desire to return for the sequel, and with an entire series dedicated to his character, it seems very likely.

