‘The Batman’ Sequel Gets New Title and Earlier Than Expected Release Date

The immensely popular The Batman (2022) just got some great news!

2022 was a big year for the character Bruce Wayne/Batman. Not since Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy has the Caped Crusader received so much positive attention both from fans as well as major awards. It, therefore, stands to reason that, despite the new management of James Gunn and Peter Safran, DC Studios would want to continue the franchise, and continue they shall!

Director Matt Reeves recently updated fans with a couple of exciting tidbits about the franchise, which started just last year. The director told fans that he had been in discussion with Gunn and Safran, talking about how best to move forward with his “Bat-Verse,” but that the franchise would be moving forward.

Then, Colin Farrell, who starred as Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot in The Batman, gave fans another exciting update: an entire series based on his character, The Penguin (Farrell), would begin production early this year. He also mentioned how they had really just scratched the surface of the character in the film and how excited he was to dive in as part of the series.

Now, James Gunn has provided fans of the budding franchise with another update that’s sure to please. At the beginning of a video announcement posted to Twitter, Gunn clarified that one of the biggest tasks at the studio was rectifying the timeline across streaming, films, and even gaming. To that end, he introduces a subset of projects which would be classified as “DC Elseworlds,” which, though not part of the DC Universe Canon, would still continue.

Included in these “Elseworlds” are films like Joker (2019) and Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Gunn neatly segued into talking about the next movie, revealing the title to be The Batman: Part II (2025) and setting a release date of October 3, 2025. With The Penguin series set to be released sometime before then, there is bound to be a rich story for Reeves, Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, and others to build on.

Reeves was obviously excited to be able to talk about the announcement. After posting a handful of reports that The Batman would be making a comeback, the director retweeted a particular story:

@mattreevesLA said:

🦇🦇🦇EPIC. CRIME. SAGA.😀

While not part of the DC Universe, it comes as a relief for fans to know that “Battinson” (Robert Pattinson) will be making a comeback to Gotham City and that the studio has no plans to quash the franchise. The world of DC “Elseworlds” also allows for some interesting possibilities regarding other DC properties, and fans are excited to see just what comes next.

