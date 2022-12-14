‘Batfleck Out’? DC Reportedly Eying Robert Pattinson’s Batman For Justice League

Could Matt Reeves, The Batman (2022), make his way to the DCEU canon?

DC Studios keeps on making news! Ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran took the helm at DC Studios, things have been in upheaval. Rumors have been flying from that day to this about their plans and what will and will not stick around. Gunn confirmed that Superman is still a priority at the studio, but while Patty Jenkins affirmed she did not “walk out” of production for Wonder Woman 3, it still seems like the film will not happen.

However, one of the biggest projects up in the air is the continuation of Zack Snyder’s League (2021). In a surprising turnaround, after the release of The Justice League (2017) and the discontentment of fans, DC released the “Snyder Cut” with a full 2 hours of extra content. While still garnering a low score from the critics, it satiated the fans and seemed to put the DC Extended Universe on sure footing again. Fans of the cut have even dubbed the established canon from the director the “Snyder-verse.” That cinematic universe was jeopardized when DC Studios new heads, Gunn and Safran, revealed significant changes to come.

One of the most persistent rumors propagated since Gunn and Safran took power has been the complete reboot of the Justice League as it currently stands. While this rumor seems to be losing ground after Gunn’s reaffirmation of Superman as a priority, that doesn’t mean some, or even most of the Justice League characters, will be around for a future DC Film. One source, reported by Variety, has claimed a big change is on the horizon for a critical player in the DC Extended Universe.

According to their “well-placed source” inside DC, James Gunn and Peter Safran are exploring the possibility of bringing Matt Reeves’ take on Batman (Robert Pattinson) to the DC Extended Universe. This would displace and ultimately discontinue Ben Affleck’s take on the character and replace him with the younger, darker version of the character. By implication, it would also bring into the canon the rogues gallery from the Matt Reeves film, including the Riddler (Paul Dano), the Penguin (Colin Farrell), and Barry Keoghan’s Joker, thereby unseating Jared Leto’s Joker.

As tantalizing as this rumor is, especially for detractors of the current DC Extended Universe Canon, the rumor may well be just that: a rumor. Just this morning, the DC Extended Universe tweeted a GIF of Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne without text or context:

Without any context, it’s difficult to say what this means or what it may be referring to, as there is no shortage of rumors about the DC Extended Universe. However, with the image of Ben Affleck’s character, and the sentiment expressed in the GIF, it seems that ‘Batfleck’ and his Gotham may be sticking around for a little longer. Will this decision help them compete with longtime rival, Marvel Studios?

Do you think ‘Batfleck’ is sticking around? Let us know in the comments below!