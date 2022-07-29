Ben Affleck Batman Officially Returning in ‘Aquaman 2,’ SndyerVerse Not Dead

Ben Affleck is officially back at Batman in the DC Universe at Warner Bros. Discovery, but nobody was supposed to know that.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) is officially undergoing reshoots on the Warner Bros. backlot in Burbank, CA, and Jason Momoa confirmed a surprise that no DC fan was expecting.

In a turn of events, Momoa and Ben Affleck were met by a dozen Warner Bros. fans taking a backlot tour when the two DC stars walked out of a soundstage, letting the secret slip that Ben Affleck is officially back as billionaire Bruce Wayne.

Jason Momoa confirmed the return of “Batfleck” on Instagram:

Included with Jason Momoa’s Instagram is a video of the Arthur Curry actor busting a laugh while popping his head into Ben Affleck’s trailer:

Jason Momoa can’t keep a secret. Protect him at all cost!

The secret’s out! Ben Affleck returns as Batman again during reshoots for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Despite numerous reports that The Flash (2023) would be Affleck’s final outing as the Caped Crusader, it’s clear that Warner Media is keeping the famous superhero alive for this DC Universe, and fans couldn’t be happier:

Ben Affleck is Returning as Batman for Aqua-man: The Lost Kingdom. He’s involved in reshoots, this might be to try and build hype after the Amber Heard controversy. I’m unsure how he will fit but can’t wait to see!

Another fan wrote:

So happy Affleck is back for Aquaman but it’s just for Aquaman 2 for now. We have to keep letting WB know what we want till they give us what we want – Affleck fully back! And SnyderVerse!

Another fan shares:

Y’all SWORE Ben Affleck was done and he would never come back because he hated being Batman and this is his like third or fourth time coming back after he said he was done being Batman

One of the best interpretations of Batman is finally returning to the big screen, and this Aquaman cameo or role could have enormous implications for the future.

With Hollywood veteran Alan Horn joining Warner Media as one of its senior consultants, could Warner Bros. Discovery finally be restoring the infamous SnyderVerse?

Having Ben Affleck return in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is no accident or just a one-off. Why would Warner invest that capital in including a beloved character like Ben Affleck’s Batman that would generate tremendous buzz and speculation and not have something bigger planned for Zack Snyder’s cast of characters, including Henry Cavill’s Superman?

While it’s unclear if Ben Affleck will ever receive a solo Batman movie after Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s The Batman (2022) established a new era for the Gotham City hero, it’s clear that his interpretation of the beloved superhero still has a future in the DCEU.

While it’s unclear what the future holds for Zack Snyder’s proposed Justice League II and Justice League III, as well as the connection of the DCEU with Wonder Woman 3, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023), The Flash, Black Adam (2022), and Shazan: Fury of the Gods (2023), the confirmation of Henry Cavill finally reprising his role of Superman after six years for a Man of Steel II and even Man of Steel III, would elevate WarnerMedia’s Hollywood take on superheroes to a whole new level, potentially giving Marvel Studios a run for their money!

While the current DCEU consists of Bruce Wayne/Caped Crusader/Batman (Ben Affleck), Clark Kent/Superman (Henry Cavill), Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Peacemaker (John Cena), and Victor Stone/Cyborg (Ray Fisher), there’s an endless amount of opportunities for new characters to appear with the Multiverse, including Michael Keaton’s Batman in the upcoming The Flash movie!

