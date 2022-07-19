Margot Robbie Looks Ahead to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, Wraps Up ‘Barbie’

Margot Robbie is set to begin the next phase of her introduction into the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

It was confirmed by Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer that Margot Robbie would be replacing Johnny Depp in the lead role of the beloved Disney franchise.

While there is a script that still involves Captain Jack Sparrow played by Johnny Depp, it seems that Disney will be going in a different direction for Pirates of the Caribbean 6, allowing Robbie to take over as the lead protagonist for the next film installment.

However, Robbie has been in the midst of filming another major blockbuster over the course of the last few months.

Twitter account @DiscussingFilm recently shared a post from Hari Nef’s Instagram showing that the cast has officially wrapped up production for the movie Barbie, which is set to be released in 2023.

Hari Nef shares a behind the scenes photo as she wraps filming Greta Gerwig’s ‘BARBIE’.

Margot Robbie will star as Barbie alongside Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken.

With production now over for Barbie, Robbie will now reportedly be taking the next steps in getting ready for her role in Pirates. It hasn’t been confirmed as of yet when filming might begin for the next installment of the franchise as casting is still taking place and final touches on the script are being put, but it wouldn’t be surprising if production began early next year as Disney looks to move forward with its popular franchise.

While nothing has been confirmed, a former Disney insider speculated that Robbie could be cast as the daughter of Captain Jack Sparrow and that Johnny Depp could make a cameo at the end of the film to set up the next installment.

In total, there have been five movies made in the franchise, all of which Jack Sparrow was the lead protagonist: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

While there have been rumors that Johnny Depp’s character could be replaced in the popular attraction at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World or Disneyland Park, this has not happened to this point and Disney just finished a refurbishment at Disneyland Resort in which Captain Jack Sparrow was still very much a part of the Disney Park ride.

