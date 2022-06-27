Johnny Depp Responds to Rumors of a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Return

Amidst massive online reports, Johnny Depp has responded to rumors he could return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Johnny Depp, who is most popularly known for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the beloved Disney franchise Pirates of the Caribbean, has been in the midst of a legal battle with Amber Heard (Aquaman). As a result of Amber Heard’s accusations, Disney reportedly turned its back on Johnny Depp and, even in the midst of the court trial, replaced the Edward Scissorhands actor with Margot Robbie as the lead role in the next installment of the franchise.

In addition, there have been rumors that Dwayne Johnson could serve as a replacement for Johnny Depp in a future installment of the Pirates franchise.

Still, there have been hopes that Johnny Depp might reprise his beloved role as Captain Jack Sparrow.

A former Disney executive said they believe the actor will return to his role before it’s all said and done and there have been massive internet rumors that a deal is in the works.

Earlier, we shared that multiple outlets were reporting that Disney was in the midst of penning a deal worth $301 million for Depp to return and that the actor was “in talks” with Disney about coming back to the franchise.

“Disney is very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp,” a source told PopTopic close to four years after the actor parted ways with Disney. “They are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and return as his iconic character.”

However, fans who are holding out hope for this to become a reality may want to dampen their expectation. A representative for Johnny Depp just burst those rumors.

“This is made up,” the representative told NBC News speaking of the reports of a deal in the works.

While there are hopes that Johnny Depp could one day return to the beloved franchise, it doesn’t seem that there are any discussions happening at the moment that would bring the actor back to Disney.

During the court trial with Ms Heard, Mr Depp shared that he wouldn’t return to Disney even if he “was offered $300 million.” It was recently revealed by an Instagram influencer that Johnny Depp had “confided in them” during the trial.

Are you holding out hope for Johnny Depp to return to Disney in the future? Let us know in the comments!