Was Johnny Depp Offered $301 Million Disney Deal For ‘Pirates’ Franchise Return?

The last several months have been a whirlwind for Johnny Depp.

Mr Depp was awarded $15 million in damages after winning the defamation case against Amber Heard– who was awarded $2 million in damages– and the actor who is known for his work in many beloved franchises– including Sweeney Todd, Edward Scissorhands, Alice In Wonderland, and many others– has since released a new musical project that will be out in July.

Of course, Johnny Depp is most known for his portrayal of the beloved character Captain Jack Sparrow in the Disney franchise Pirates of the Caribbean. Prior to the court’s verdict, Disney allegedly turned its back on Johnny Depp and replaced him with Margot Robbie in the newest installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. In addition, there have been rumors that Dwayne Johnson could replace Johnny Depp in a future Pirates of the Caribbean installment, as well.

However, there have been rumors as of late that Depp could reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow.

A post went viral speculating that “inside sources” had revealed that Depp was offered a $301 million deal by Disney to reprise his role and star in a Disney Plus series. The article began:

“Disney has allegedly offered Johnny Depp a USD $301 million contract deal for him to return as Jack Sparrow in another ‘Pirates’ film and a Disney Plus series!”

Of course, the $301 million figure allegedly had to do with Johnny Depp testifying in court that even if Disney offered him “$300 million,” he wouldn’t return to the company.

The rumors and speculation went viral almost instantly, but Snopes Fact Checker recently revealed that Disney fans might want to take a step back before getting their hopes up too high.

“We attempted to reach out to poptopic.com.au with questions about their story. However, an email address listed by the website automatically sent back a message that indicated the inbox was no longer working. Two Twitter handles for writers that were shown on the website’s editorial page were also unavailable,” the fact-checker said. “In sum, there’s no evidence that Disney has offered or is considering offering Depp a deal worth $301 million to return to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise. This story will be updated if more information comes to light.”

While it doesn’t seem that this reported deal is legitimate, all hope is not lost for those who want to see Johnny Depp reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the future.

A former Disney executive recently shared that they believe Depp will return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The insider says he believes they’ll make Margot Robbie the daughter of Sparrow and potentially tease a cameo as a test.

Do you think Johnny Depp will ever return as Captain Jack Sparrow? Let us know in the comments!