Confirmed: Disney Officially Replaces Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

That’s it, folks; Johnny Depp is no longer Captain Jack Sparrow. Pirates of the Caribbean franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirms Depp’s official replacement.

Following the bombshells of ex-wife Amber Heard alleging that legendary actor Johnny Depp (Sweeney Todd, Edward Scissorhands) physically assaulted the Aquaman (2018) actress numerous times throughout their rocky marriage resulted in Hollywood blacklisting Depp.

Virtually overnight, Johhny Depp became the actual Public Enemies (2009), losing all credibility for his Willy Wonka (2005) and Ed Wood (1994) work. The Walt Disney Company reportedly turned its back on their beloved Captain Jack Sparrow before Johnny Depp could publicly defend his name. Heard’s Op-Ed with The Sun also cost Depp his role in The Fantastic Beasts franchise as Gellert Grindelwald to Mads Mikkelsen.

Reports circulated that Depp would not return for a rumored Pirates of the Caribbean 6. Though the Mouse House still uses Johnny Depp’s likeness for new Jack Sparrow merchandise, as well as features the man in their famous Pirates of the Caribbean attractions at Disney Parks, Disney has officially dumped Depp forever:

Jerry Bruckheimer confirms that they are developing a script for a ‘PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN’ film, starring Margot Robbie.

While speaking with The Sunday Times, Bruckheimer confirmed that they’re actively working on two Pirates 6 scripts; one with Margot Robbie and one without. When asked if Captain Jack Sparrow would return, Bruckheimer responded:

Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided.

Pirates franchise creator Jerry Bruckheimer, who’s been with Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack since the beginning, just confined that “they are developing a script” for Margot Robbie (Wolf of Wall Street, Birds of Prey).

There’s no guessing here; Disney is NOT bringing back Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow.

In the wake of the revolutionary defamation hearings between Mr. Depp and Ms. Heard in Fairfax, Virginia, Johnny Depp revealed how deep Disney’s knife cut him concerning Pirates of the Caribbean, publicly stating that he’d never return to the role.

Johnny Depp also stated during court how Disney continues to sell merchandise with his Jack Sparrow likeness while turning their backs on the actor:

“They didn’t remove my character from the rides. They didn’t stop selling dolls of Captain Jack Sparrow. They didn’t stop selling anything. They just didn’t want there to be something trailing behind me that they’d find.”

While it’s not confirmed how Margot Robbie will reboot the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, it’s clear that she’s the new Jack Sparrow-like figure while not inherently taking over the role entirely.

Or, Disney may even make Jack Sparrow a female in a retcon of the first five films starring Orlando Bloom (William Turner), Keira Knightley (Elizabeth Swan), Geoffrey Rush (Captain Hector Barbosa), Jack Davenport (James Norrington), Kevin McNally (Joshamee Gibbs), Mackenzie Crook (Ragetti), Lee Arenberg (Pintel), and Naomie Harris (Tia Dalma).

News of Johnny Depp being replaced as the iconic Jack Sparrow has broken fans:

no johnny depp, no watching.

Another fan wrote:

Only way this works is if they bring back Johnny Depp.

One fan writes:

Yeah, because that’s not gonna backfire at all. Did they really have to announce this during Depp’s trial?

News and rumors of Margot Robbie taking over the Pirates franchise have been floating around for over two years, but having Jerry Bruckheimer state that Depp is officially out of the picture is the final nail in the coffin.

