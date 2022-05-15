Johnny Depp Leaves Country Amid Ongoing Defamation Trial

The New York Post reported that Johnny Depp, 58, was “taking time to rest” overseas in Europe as his ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, was on a week-long hiatus.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35, (Aquaman (2018), The Rum Diary (2011), Drive Angry Piper (2011), and more) for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Ms. Heard is countersuing Mr. Depp, claiming that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

After losing to The Sun in a libel lawsuit case in November 2021, Depp has gone back to court for a defamation case, claiming that Heard isn’t telling the truth and has ruined his career.

The ongoing trial was on a week-long break as the judge had prior arrangements. During the hiatus, Depp decided to leave the country to relax and hang out with old friends.

Media, entertainment and IP attorney Daniel Gutenplan says Depp still has an “uphill battle” to win the case.

“As most defamation plaintiffs have, Depp and his team have an uphill battle and have a challenge in proving the case because they have to prove, first of all, that anything that was said [in the op-ed and Heard’s testimony] is completely false,” he told Fox News Digital.

Gutenplan added:

“The Washington Post piece in question, of course, doesn’t mention Mr. Depp by name, although, his camp will argue — and I think it’s a compelling argument — that a reasonable reader will assume that the article was written about Mr. Depp. But of course, it doesn’t just not mention him. It also does not mention any specific instances of abuse or events. So it doesn’t say, ‘On this date, at this time or at this place, this thing happened. He did this to me.’ It just generally references being a victim of abuse.”

Johnny Depp, is one of the best-known versatile actors in Hollywood. He has starred in a wide variety of films including Sweeney Todd (2007), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Secret Window (2004), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), 21 Jump Street (2012), The Lone Ranger (2003), Public Enemies (2009), and more.

Depp is best known in the Disney community for playing the iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Depp played Jack Sparrow in all five Pirates of the Caribbean films, including Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017). The franchise also includes characters such as Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), Elizabeth Swan (Keira Knightley), Norrington (Jack Davenport), Governor Weatherby Swann (Jonathan Pryce), Pintel (Lee Arenberg), Ragetti (Mackenzie Crook) and others.

Due to Heard’s allegations, Depp’s career has taken a few hits. Warner Bros.’ The Fantastic Beasts franchise dropped Depp and recast him with Madds Mikkelson. Disney also fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

The Depp vs Heard trial will continue on Monday.

