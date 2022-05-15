Amber Heard Caught In Another Lie, Credibility Possibly Tarnished

Amber Heard was caught in a lie regarding a concealer and color-correcting kit she claims she used hide and cover her bruises from her alleged physically abusive relationship with Mr. Depp.

Now, Ms. Heard is being caught in yet another lie.

Johnny Depp, 58, (Sweeney Todd, Pirates of the Caribbean, Alice in Wonderland) is suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35, (Aquaman, The Rum Diary Chenault, Drive Angry Piper) for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Ms. Heard is countersuing Mr. Depp, claiming that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

Due to Heard’s allegations, Depp’s career has taken a few hits. Warner Bros.’ The Fantastic Beasts franchise dropped Depp and recast him with Madds Mikkelson. Disney also fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

After losing to The Sun in a libel lawsuit case in November 2021, Depp has gone back to court for a defamation case, claiming that Heard isn’t telling the truth and has ruined his career.

Many witnesses have taken the stand in the Fairfax County Circuit Court, including both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Prior to anyone taking the stand, both legal teams presented their opening statements to the jury.

Amber Heard‘s lawyer, Ben Rottenborn, presented his opening statements where he showed the jury a Milani Cosmetics‘ “All In One Correcting Kit” to the jury, and claimed Ms. Heard used the concealer and color correcting kit to hide and cover her bruises from her alleged physically abusive relationship with Mr. Depp.

However, the makeup brand exposed Ms. Heard, saying this cannot be true as their product wasn’t even available until after Heard and Depp got divorced.

TMZ obtained a photo of Amber Heard with a bloody lip, which she alleges was from a violent attack by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Heard’s attorneys tried to submit the photo into evidence, but there were two problems.

The first was the judge said the photo would have had to be submitted during the discovery phase. The second, the meta-data of this photo proves this photo was taken in 2012; however, Ms. Heard testified during the U.K. liable trial that the first incident of violence from Mr. Depp was 2013.

Ms. Heard is now testifying that she got her U.K. dates wrong and obtained a log showing appointments the Aquaman actress had with her therapist, which says she was talking about abuse in early 2012.

The issue here is that this trial is focusing on credibility, and between this photo, Heard’s claims of her dates and years being mixed up, plus the make-up issue from the opening statements, may be hurting her credibility.

You can watch TMZ’s report in the video below.

Social media has been blowing up with the #JusticeForJohnny hashtag having over 6.7 billion views a few days ago while the hashtag #JusticeForAmberHeard only received 25 million views.

TikTok specifically has been blowing up with the current Depp vs Heard trial, with many videos making fun of Heard’s current defense team. More recently, social media blew up when Heard’s attorney used an Inside the Magic article as part of their defense.

The Depp vs Heard trial will continue on Monday.

Have you been watching the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial? Do you think Amber Heard's credibility is tarnished?