More Drama For Johnny Depp as Speculation Mounts He Is Dating His Lawyer

Johnny Depp has had his fair share of high profile relationships, from his long-time love Vanessa Paradis to actress Winona Ryder and supermodel Kate Moss in the ’90s to Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey, the Hollywood star has seemingly never had trouble getting any lady he sets his sights on.

One of Depp’s relationships, however, has been in the spotlight more than other for the past couple of years — his ill-fated marriage to actress Amber Heard.

The former couple are currently embroiled in a $50 million civil lawsuit in Fairfax, Virginia.

Depp’s camp alleges that Heard’s 2018 Washington Post op-ed about being a survivor of domestic violence effectively ruined his career. In fact, Depp lost his most iconic role in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies as a result of Heard’s claims.

The trial has already seen a number of explosive accusations, from leaked text messages in which Depp and a close friend referred to Heard’s “rotting corpse” to psychological evaluations that allegedly exposed Heard’s multiple mental disorders. Public opinion is divided, with some believing Heard’s allegations of domestic violence and others fully supporting Depp’s continued — and vehement — denial of the claims against him.

Now, some fans are speculating that Depp’s attorney, Camille Vasquez, is actually in a relationship with the Alice In Wonderland star. One recent article explained that these reports have been denied by entertainment outlet, TMZ, but that that certainly hasn’t stopped the online rumor mill, “after all, folks have been sounding off about what’s happening in court non-stop on social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.”

Anthony Buchanan isn’t sure the reports are false, posting a video of the duo in court with the caption:

Mmmm…. is Johnny Depp actually dating his own attorney in the courtroom? 👀👀👀#IStandWithJohnnyDepp #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/T5I0fQDIXB — Anthony Buchanan (@anthonyscountry) May 11, 2022

ExtraTV weighed in, posting:

Romance rumors have been swirling about Johnny Depp and his attorney Camille Vasquez thanks to their courtroom interactions! 👀 https://t.co/cK6VOCrgTb — ExtraTV (@extratv) May 11, 2022

TamaraYvonne shared that, to her knowledge, Vasquez is in a committed relationship:

lol 🤣 also that's his legal team 🖐 they vibin💫 easy to do when your a amazing soul like #JohnnyDepp EVERY1 adores him & has had good interactions BUT her(AH)#JusticeForJohnnyDepp — TamaraYvonne💫 (@MimiLoveee71) May 11, 2022

Radio station Z-ROCK 103 isn’t sure what to think, posting:

I don’t believe it… twitch

While the general consensus seems to be that the recent reports of Depp having a romantic relationship with his lawyer are nothing but rumors, it’s unlikely to stop social media from stirring the pot.

If you haven’t been following the ongoing Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case, in November 2020, Hollywood actor Depp lost his libel lawsuit against U.K. News Group Newspaper publication, The Sun, for their report that he had allegedly engaged in domestic violence — including a reported “hostage” situation during a Pirates of the Caribbean shoot in Australia — against the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actress on multiple occasions.

British Judge Andrew Nicol presided over the original proceedings, and Depp later lost his right to appeal the original ruling in the United Kingdom. The Jack Sparrow actor, for his part, has denied the domestic violence allegations, with even his ex-partners, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, speaking out in his defense at various points in time.

Depp has been fired from his two most high-profile parts — his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates franchise and as Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts series — as a result of the ongoing situation.

At this time, as noted, the former couple is appearing in court in relation to their $50 million U.S. civil lawsuit.

Are you following Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard?