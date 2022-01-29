Jason Momoa’s Post-Split Living Situation Is Confusing Everyone

Recently, Aquaman star Jason Momoa and his partner of 16 years, Lisa Bonet, announced that they were divorcing after five years of marriage.

At the time, the duo issued a social media statement that read:

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," the pair wrote in a joint statement shared via Instagram on Wednesday, January 12. "And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it's newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty."

It is worth noting that rumors had swirled for months that Momoa and Bonet were essentially leading separate lives. Speculation that the Sweet Girl actor and his wife were on the rocks was fueled when the star was spotted exiting a Los Angeles bar without his other half in November 2021 — but did have a mystery woman in tow.

Some fans are also convinced that Momoa’s Aquaman franchise costar, Amber Heard, is partially responsible for his split from Bonet. The Mera actress is no stranger to being in the press as a result of relationship drama — her divorce and subsequent legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp (Pirates of the Caribbean, Fantastic Beasts) has been highly publicized.

Now, regardless of the exact reasons for Momoa and Bonet’s divorce, the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star’s new living situation is befuddling just about everyone.

Per one article about his new digs:

Plenty of men struggling with divorce make big purchases to cope with the pain. Jason Momoa didn't have to, since he already owned a $750,000 van, which the actor is currently living in…Momoa has [reportedly] parked the luxury, custom-built Ford EarthRoamer XV-LTi in his buddy's front yard. The laidback star was snapped pottering around without his wedding ring.

It is, however, unclear if Momoa has fully moved out of the $3.5 mansion he and Bonet previously shared just a few miles from where he is now living out of his van. The former couple have two children, son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa and daughter Lola Iolani Momoa, who will undoubtedly be their focus during this difficult time as the family transitions.

