Fans Suspect Amber Heard Is Using Cocaine While On Stand in Courtroom

Amber Heard, 35, (Aquaman (2018), The Rum Diary (2011), Drive Angry Piper (2011), and more) wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, 58, (Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017), and more) is now suing Heard for defamation.

Ms. Heard is countersuing Mr. Depp, claiming that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

The trial has been going on for weeks now in a Fairfax, Virginia courtroom. After many witnesses took the stand, including Johnny Depp himself, Amber Heard finally took the stand late last week. Social media has been blowing up after Heard took the stand, many calling out some actions and behaviors they noticed as “not authentic”. Others are saying that Heard is giving the “performance of her life” on the stand as many believe her stories are all an act.

Now, fans are inspecting Ms. Heard’s behavior while on the stand a bit more closely, where some are now accusing the Aquaman actress of using cocaine while on the stand.

In a video posted to TikTok, one user analyzes Ms. Heard’s behavior, suggesting that the actress is using cocaine that she is hiding in a tissue while under testimony and on the stand. In the beginning of the video, you can see Ms. Heard rub her nose with a tissue while simultaneously sniffing. Afterwards, she rubs her nose and continues to sniff.

While this is going on, the TikTok user embedded the definition of a “bump”, which can be defined as “a small quantity of an illicit drug when inhaled in powdered form at one time”.

A few minutes later, Ms. Heard is then seen telling the jury about a specific incident, where she does not seem to have much emotion. This is then the part the TikTok user points out as the “come down”, which is when the user feels uncomfortable or has little to no energy or motivation.

Later on, Ms. Heard can be seen becoming agitated, which the social media user defines as the moment Heard went into the “crash”. This is defined as the “intense exhaustion that people sometimes feel after using drugs”.

The TikTok user then points out that this cycle happened again during Heard’s testimony, indicating she took a second bump and continuously rubbing her nose and experiencing other possible stages of drug use, including the “drip” and “coke jaw”.

You can watch the full video below or by clicking here.

A body language expert, Judi James, recently analyzed Amber Heard’s first day of testimony, which took place on May 4, weighing in on the actress’s gestures, facial expressions, lack of tears, and even the importance of her hairstyle.

Though she did not indicate that Ms. Heard was using cocaine in her analysis, she only analyzed Ms. Heard’s first day of testimony whereas the TikTok’s video footage is from a different day of Ms. Heard’s testimony.

Due to Heard’s allegations, Johnny Depp’s career has taken a few hits. Warner Bros.’ The Fantastic Beasts franchise dropped Depp and recast him with Madds Mikkelson. Disney also fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

During the trial, which is taking place in Fairfax, Virginia, Depp was asked if he would ever return to his role as Jack Sparrow if Disney decided to offer him a deal. As previously mentioned, Disney recently fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise after the allegations from Ms. Heard were made.

Heard’s attorney, Ben Rottenborn, asked Depp while he was under testimony:

“The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film? Correct?”

To which Depp confirmed he would never return as Jack Sparrow:

“That is true, Mr. Rottenborn.”

The Depp vs Heard trial will continue next week as the judge had a previous engagement to attend to.

Have you been watching the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.