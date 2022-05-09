Johnny Depp Claims This Was His Favorite Thing About Playing Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp, 58, is best known in the Disney community for playing the iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Depp played Jack Sparrow in all five Pirates of the Caribbean films, including Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

The franchise also includes characters such as Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), Elizabeth Swan (Keira Knightley), Norrington (Jack Davenport), Governor Weatherby Swann (Jonathan Pryce), Pintel (Lee Arenberg), Ragetti (Mackenzie Crook) and others.

But what was Depp’s favorite part of playing Jack Sparrow? He discussed the role on The Ellen Show a few years ago.

During an interview promoting the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean film, Ellen brought up how Depp visits children’s hospitals as Jack Sparrow, which he says is “amazing”.

“You meet all these amazing kids who are dealing with very adult illnesses and you see this incredible courage in their faces. It’s the parents who are just falling apart. So I don’t break character I just try to sort of do as much stupid stuff as I can to make them laugh,” Depp said.

You can watch the full clip below.

Johnny Depp, is one of the best-known versatile actors in Hollywood. He has starred in a wide variety of films including Sweeney Todd (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean (2003, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2017), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Secret Window (2004), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), 21 Jump Street (2012), The Lone Ranger (2003), Public Enemies (2009), and more.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has been in the news a lot as of late as he is suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35, (Aquaman (2018), The Rum Diary (2011), Drive Angry Piper (2011), and more) for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Due to Heard’s allegations, Depp’s career has taken a few hits. Warner Bros.’ The Fantastic Beasts franchise dropped Depp and recast him with Madds Mikkelson. Disney also fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

During the trial, which is taking place in Fairfax, Virginia, Depp was asked if he would ever return to his role as Jack Sparrow if Disney decided to offer him a deal. As previously mentioned, Disney recently fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise after the allegations from Ms. Heard were made.

Heard’s attorney, Ben Rottenborn, asked Depp while he was under testimony:

“The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film? Correct?”

To which Depp confirmed he would never return as Jack Sparrow:

“That is true, Mr. Rottenborn.”

The Depp vs Heard trial will continue next week in Fairfax, Virginia.

The Depp vs Heard trial will continue next week in Fairfax, Virginia.