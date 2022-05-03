Amber Heard Expected to File Motion to Throw Out Johnny Depp Case

The Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial has been ongoing for a few weeks, taking place in a courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia. After many witnesses took the stand, including Johnny Depp himself, and as Amber Heard is expected to testify very soon, now reports are coming in saying Heard is going to file motion to throw out the Johnny Depp case.

Social media has been blowing up with the #JusticeForJohnny hashtag having over 6.7 billion views while the hashtag #JusticeForAmberHeard only receiving 25 million views.

TikTok specifically has been blowing up with the current Depp vs Heard trial, with many videos making fun of Heard’s current defense team. More recently, social media blew up when Heard’s attorney used an Inside the Magic article as part of their defense.

Now, as Amber Heard was getting ready to testify in the courtroom this week, Deadline has reported that the Aquaman actress is expected to file motion to throw out the case.

Deadline got the exclusive, reporting that Amber Heard’s attorneys are planning to ask a Virginia judge on Tuesday to “dismiss Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation case against their client”. However, Deadline also reported that the defense team is “almost certain to come up short, and they know it.”

Per their report:

Under the statutes of the Old Dominion, lawyers for the defense in civil cases essentially are “required,” as one legal source told us, to enter a motion to strike once the plaintiff has wrapped up their case and witnesses. Zeroing in on the specific claims of plaintiff Depp and evidence presented to support said claims, Heard’s legal team led by Elaine Bredehoft and Ben Rottenborn likely will make the motion Tuesday before Judge Penny Azcarate to agree with, reject or take under advisement, we hear.

Deadline‘s report continued:

With the jury taken out of the courtroom, lawyers for both sides will have an allotted short(ish) time to make their points to Azcarte. After that, unless she makes the unlikely decision to ax the case, the judge will tell the attorneys she’s either immediately refusing the motion to strike or taking some time to think about it. She then will call the jury back in for the defense to commence its case. Pretty much assured to be unsuccessful in this high-profile matter, the motion’s primary point is to assure certain appeal rights to the defense if necessary. Reps for Heard and her lawyers had no comment on the probable move when contacted by Deadline today.

Johnny Depp, 58, one of the best-known versatile actors in Hollywood, is suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35, (Aquaman (2018), The Rum Diary (2011), Drive Angry Piper (2011), and more) for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Mr. Depp has appeared in a Fairfax, Virginia courtroom alongside ex-wife, Heard, as he is suing the Aquaman actress for defamation. Ms. Heard is countersuing Mr. Depp, claiming that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

The actor has starred in a wide variety of films including Sweeney Todd (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean (2003, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2017), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Secret Window (2004), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), 21 Jump Street (2012), The Lone Ranger (2003), Public Enemies (2009), and more.

However, due to Heard’s allegations, Depp’s career has taken a few hits. Warner Bros.’ The Fantastic Beasts franchise dropped Depp and recast him with Madds Mikkelson. Disney also fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Depp, as well as many of his other witnesses, have taken the stand within the last few weeks, including Shannon Curry, a forensic psychologist who was hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team, who testified that she believes Amber Heard has two personality disorders — and does not have post-traumatic stress disorder.

And just yesterday, Johnny Depp’s security guard, Travis McGivern, testified in the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom, where he admitted to witnessing some brutal interactions between the actor and actresses, including seeing Amber Heard punch Johnny Depp across the face.

The Depp vs Heard trial will continue today in Fairfax, Virginia.

