Jason Momoa and Amber Heard’s Child to Be Introduced In ‘Aquaman 2’

Amid Amber Heard’s ongoing $50 million legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp (Pirates of the Caribbean), it has been easy to forget that the actress has a major movie project releasing on March 17, 2023.

Per a report regarding Warner Bros. CinemaCon presentation, Aquaman 2, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, will explore “[Jason] Momoa’s Aquaman “reluctantly teaming up” with Patrick Wilson’s Orm the Ocean Master to take on Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Black Manta, who has “grown stronger” since the first film.”

The article also noted that a new key character, the child of Momoa’s Arthur Curry and Heard’s Mera, will be introduced in the DC Expanded Universe sequel project. However, “no further details about the character are known at this time, aside from the fact that he is a young child and will be important to the plot.”

Heard’s continued role as Mera has been somewhat controversial in recent months since Warner Bros. fired Depp from his part as Gellert Grindelwald in the studio’s Fantastic Beasts franchise. Mads Mikkelsen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) has since taken over to great critical acclaim, much to the chagrin of the Depp faithful.

Depp supporters who believe Heard’s claims of domestic violence are false have even begun boycotting Warner Bros. films.

Despite the controversy, however, the actress is currently filming the project.

More on Aquaman (2018)

The official description of DC Comics Aquaman reads:

An action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman” reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be…a king.

More on Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard

If you haven’t been following the ongoing Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case, in November 2020, Hollywood actor Depp lost his libel lawsuit against U.K. News Group Newspaper publication, The Sun, for their report that he had allegedly engaged in domestic violence — including a reported “hostage” situation during a Pirates of the Caribbean shoot in Australia — against the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actress on multiple occasions.

British Judge Andrew Nicol presided over the original proceedings, and Depp later lost his right to appeal the original ruling in the United Kingdom. The Jack Sparrow actor, for his part, has denied the domestic abuse allegations, with even his ex-partners, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, speaking out in his defense at various points in time.

Depp has been fired from his two most high-profile parts — his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates franchise and as Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts series — as a result of the ongoing situation.

At this time, as previously noted, the former couple is appearing in court in relation to their $50 million U.S. civil lawsuit.

