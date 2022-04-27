Viral ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Video Blows Up Support For Depp, Shuns Heard

If you are a fan of Johnny Depp, you are likely following the ongoing trial that is taking place with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The allegations that Depp abused his former wife quickly became a claim that everyone wanted to know more about. Depp continues to state that Heard’s allegations are false, and he has not been proven guilty by any court of law.

We have since seen Depp’s career take a dip due to the court case and the rippling effects that Heard’s allegations have caused. After U.K. tabloid The Sun wrote an article defaming Depp while calling him abusive, Depp sued the publication. The actor lost the battle with the tabloid as well as his appeal. Shortly after, Depp would lose two major roles.

The Fantastic Beasts franchise helmed by Warner Bros. dropped the actor and recast him with Madds Mikkelson, and then Disney booted him from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. After losing to The Sun in a libel lawsuit case in November 2021, Depp has gone back to court for a defamation case, claiming that Heard isn’t telling the truth and has ruined his career. Now fans watch the court case ensue as it continues right now in Fairfax, Virginia.

We have seen the media take heavy shots against Amber Heard, especially for her attempts to copy his various outfits to an identical standard. #IStandwithJohnnyDepp and #JusticeforJohnnyDepp have been trending throughout the last year. Still, following shocking revelations in the defamation court hearings, an output of support from the majority of fans has flooded social media. Johnny Depp has also admitted that no matter the cost, he is not looking to return to the role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

It was then unveiled that Heard hit Johnny Depp, which is something she openly admitted in a recording. Yahoo noted:

“I didn’t punch you… I was hitting you, it was not punching you. You didn’t get punched, you got hit… I did not f****** deck you, I f****** was hitting you,” the actress can be heard saying. “But you’re fine, I did not hurt you… you’re a f****** baby. You are such a baby, grow the f*** up, Johnny.”

But, even though Disney refused to bring Depp back in his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6, it seems that they still proudly display the actor not only in their attractions, but in World of Color as the scenes have been left unharmed! Considering how much Disney Guests love this section of the show, it is not too shocking to see it unharmed, but it is a little jarring to see Disney support the actor through the work he has done for their franchise while shunning him for all future projects. He is also well represented during meet and greets at the Parks, where actors are look-a-like versions of Jack Sparrow.

With the trial ongoing, many have been taking to social media to share their love for Depp, especially Pirates of the Caribbean fans. roxsanx

(@Roxsan) took to TikTok to post a couple of videos inspired by what happens when you watch Pirates for the first time!

She then posted another!

Both TikToks are flooded with supporters stating “Justice for Johnny”. The creator even made an Amber Heard-inspired TikTok where she dressed up as Heard, according to her, in a jail jumpsuit and a giant poop costume. Clearly, we can see where this creator stands in the Depp vs. Heard trial!

At the moment, the trial is still ongoing, however, the amount of supporters that have been actively standing with Johnny Depp only continues to grow as more evidence and light is shed on this case. Continue to follow Inside the Magic for your latest updates.

