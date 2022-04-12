DC Confirms Amber Heard Really Was Almost Fired From ‘Aquaman 2’

Amid Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s ongoing legal battle — the former couple are currently appearing in court for their $50 million U.S. civil suit — the duo, particularly Depp, have struggled to find work.

This civil case comes on the heels of Depp’s November 2020 libel lawsuit loss that cost him his starring roles in both The Walt Disney Company’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts Harry Potter spinoff series.

Despite a great deal of support from his fans — some of whom have begun boycotting Warner Bros. for not firing Heard from their DC Comics Aquaman franchise — the Alice In Wonderland star has not been able to find work in Hollywood on a regular basis.

Now, however, it has emerged that Heard actually almost was fired from the DC Comics Aquaman franchise. In a deposition that will be revealed during the Virginia legal proceedings, DC Films President Walter Hamada reportedly noted that “Warner Bros. initially declined to pick up Heard’s option for Aquaman 2 despite the success of the first film over concerns about her chemistry with star Jason Momoa.”

Furthermore, per the report regarding the deposition, the Mera actress was not able to negotiate a salary increase for the sequel to the 2018 Aquaman film. Heard’s camps claims this is a direct result of her legal battle with her ex-husband.

Heard recently took to Instagram to share a rare update regarding the civil suit, which is founded in a 2018 op-ed the actress wrote detailing her alleged time as a victim of domestic violence:

“I’m going to go offline for the next several weeks. As you may know, I’ll be in Virginia, where I face my ex-husband Johnny Depp in court. Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in the Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse. I never named him, rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against men in power. I continue to pay that price, but hopefully when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny. I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in front of the world. At this time, I recognize the ongoing support I’ve been fortunate to receive throughout these years, and in these coming weeks I will be leaning on it more than ever. With love always, A” Related: Elon Musk May Join Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Abuse Trial as Witness

More on Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard

If you haven’t been following the ongoing Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case, in November 2020, Hollywood actor Depp lost his libel lawsuit against U.K. News Group Newspaper publication, The Sun, for their report that he had allegedly engaged in domestic violence — including a reported “hostage” situation during a Pirates of the Caribbean shoot in Australia — against the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actress on multiple occasions.

British Judge Andrew Nicol presided over the original proceedings, and Depp later lost his right to appeal the original ruling in the United Kingdom. The Jack Sparrow actor, for his part, has denied the domestic violence allegations, with even his ex-partners, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, speaking out in his defense at various points in time.

Depp has been fired from his two most high-profile parts — his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates franchise and as Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts series — as a result of the ongoing situation.

At this time, as noted, the former couple is appearing in court in relation to their $50 million U.S. civil lawsuit.

What do you think about the fact that Amber Heard almost didn’t return to the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom?