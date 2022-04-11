Crisis PR Expert Slams Johnny Depp’s Attempt to “Preserve His Reputation”

This week marks the start of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s historic defamation lawsuit in Fairfax, Virginia.

Depp is suing ex-wife Heard for $50 million following a 2018 op-ed piece regarding her alleged experience as a victim, and subsequent survivor, of domestic viewing. Heard is countersuing the Alice In Wonderland star for $100 million.

This civil case comes on the heels of Depp’s November 2020 libel lawsuit loss that cost him his starring roles in both The Walt Disney Company’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts Harry Potter spinoff series.

Despite a great deal of support from his fans — some of whom have begun boycotting Warner Bros. for not firing Heard from their DC Comics Aquaman franchise — Depp has not been able to find work in Hollywood on a regular basis.

Now, a crisis public relations specialist has spoken out about Depp and his camp’s handling of the ongoing legal battle. Vanity Fair shared the following quote from Evan Nierman, founder of the Red Banyan crisis PR firm:

“It’s such a remarkable thing, because [Depp] felt perhaps like he was doing something to preserve his reputation or his marketability, but his actions have produced a complete opposite result Which is part of what makes this whole thing so fascinating.” Related: Amber Heard Reportedly Probed By LAPD, Facing Years of Jail Time

The Corpse Bride star’s team, however, is still hopeful that this new trial may spark renewed support for the actor. A spokesperson for Depp told Vanity Fair:

“This case being brought to trial is proof that the court acknowledges the notable amount of preliminary wins, evidence, and witnesses in support of Johnny. To decline the opportunity to clear one’s name and allow someone taking advantage of the system to walk away with zero repercussions would be ​careless and set a dangerous precedent for similar situations in the future.”

Heard, who has remained largely silent throughout the legal proceedings in both the United Kingdom and the United States, recently issued a rare statement.

More on Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard

If you haven’t been following the ongoing Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case, in November 2020, Hollywood actor Depp lost his libel lawsuit against U.K. News Group Newspaper publication, The Sun, for their report that he had allegedly engaged in domestic violence — including a reported “hostage” situation during a Pirates of the Caribbean shoot in Australia — against the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actress on multiple occasions.

British Judge Andrew Nicol presided over the original proceedings, and Depp later lost his right to appeal the original ruling in the United Kingdom. The Jack Sparrow actor, for his part, has denied the domestic violence allegations, with even his ex-partners, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, speaking out in his defense at various points in time.

Depp has been fired from his two most high-profile parts — his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates franchise and as Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts series — as a result of the ongoing situation.

At this time, as noted, the former couple is appearing in court in relation to their $50 million U.S. civil lawsuit.

