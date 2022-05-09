Fans Jump Johnny Depp’s Car After Painful Court Day

Johnny Depp has been getting a ton of love from his fans as he continues to undergo the Depp vs. Heard trail that has been making media headlines for weeks now.

It is no surprise that fans love Johnny Depp, especially as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean. One of the worst things to have happened to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise was Disney’s choice to eliminate Johnny Depp from the franchise. Depp kicked off the role of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) and carried out the role for the following five films.

Fans have already boycotted future films, and are petitioning to bring him back to the franchise.

The petition’s description reads, in part:

Johnny Depp has been a phenomenal actor throughout his career. Depp was removed from the movie Pirates of the Caribbean by Walt Disney’s Company. This unfortunately is due to his ex wife Amber Heard lying and stating that Depp beat her. It has been proven that he did not hit her, but yet, that she beat on him repeatedly. She hit him with pots and pans 24/7 as if that was okay. This may come as a joke to some, but abuse towards a man or woman is not to be taken lightly. Now that this has come to light, Johnny Depp still has not been redeemed of this false news. Amber Heard ruined Johnny Depp’s life as well as career. Johnny Depp has always been one of the greatest actors ever since he started acting around the age of 21. This man NEVER disappoints when he makes a movie, so why continue to keep him from doing Pirates of the Caribbean?? That movie is nothing without him!

There are well over 400,000 signatures at the time of publication, and the petition is well on its way to its next goal of 500,000 supporters. Read more on that here.

Depp has become so iconic as Captain Jack Sparrow, so much so that multiple Disney attractions, from Disney World to Disneyland and more, have changed their attractions to fit in the rum-drinking pirate who looks identical to Depp. You can also meet Jack Sparrow in the Parks when you visit Disney, and he too looks just like Johnny Depp and behaves like him in the role as well! Because of this obsessive love that so many have for Depp, it is easy to understand why fans decided to boycott the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise when Disney gave him the boot.

The allegations that Depp abused his former wife quickly became a claim that everyone wanted to know more about. Depp continues to state that Heard’s allegations are false, and he has not been proven guilty by any court of law.

We have since seen Depp’s career take a dip due to the court case and the rippling effects that Heard’s allegations have caused. After U.K. tabloid The Sun wrote an article defaming Depp while calling him abusive, Depp sued the publication. The actor lost the battle with the tabloid as well as his appeal. Shortly after, Depp would lose two major roles.

The Fantastic Beasts franchise helmed by Warner Bros. dropped the actor and recast him with Madds Mikkelson, and then Disney booted him from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. After losing to The Sun in a libel lawsuit case in November 2021, Depp has gone back to court for a defamation case, claiming that Heard isn’t telling the truth and has ruined his career. Now fans watch the court case ensue as it continues right now in Fairfax, Virginia.

We have even heard Depp’s former CAA agent has stated that she believes that Depp lost his most iconic role of Sparrow due to Amber Heard’s allegations, without them being proven as true. Christian Carino, who works for Creative Arts Agency, stated, “My opinion is that it was related to the accusations that Amber has made,” in a video that was shown in court.

Most recently, we reported on a Jack Sparrow joke Depp made in court. Heard was accusing Depp of having cocaine and kept noting that he had a jar, and repeated the word numerous times. If we cut to Depp, we can see him whisper to his legal team, “A jar of what? A jar of dirt?”. Of course, Pirates fans know this well to be a reference to the franchise, as Sparrow carries around a jar of dirt on the ship, proclaiming that “I have a jar of dirt!” Read more here.

When Depp left the court house recently, fans were there to shower him with gifts and love. jessvalortiz is one of many who has shared a video going down to the courthouse to show support for Depp. In the video below, you can see that Depp opened his window to accept all the gifts and cards that his fans wanted to give him with a smile on his face!

that. was. WILD.

It seems this happened while Heard was on the stand, which was surely a tough day for Johnny to endure.

Amber has admitted to hitting Johnny Depp, defecating in their bed on purpose, and now, we are seeing Starbucks place out tip jars for customers to pick between Depp and Heard when they are getting their drink. We have seen the media take heavy shots against Amber Heard, especially for her attempts to copy his various outfits to an identical standard. #IStandwithJohnnyDepp and #JusticeforJohnnyDepp have been trending throughout the last year.

At the moment, the trial is still ongoing, however, the amount of supporters that have been actively standing with Johnny Depp only continues to grow as more evidence and light is shed on this case.

