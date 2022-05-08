Depp Cracks ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Joke in Court at Heard’s Expense

Over the past short while, many have been tuning into the Depp vs. Heard trial.

Considering how many are deep fans of Johnny Depp due to his various acting roles, especially Jack Sparrow, many were saddened to hear that Disney decided to part ways with him months ago as all of the drama with his ex-wife Amber Heard was unfolding.

One of the worst things to have happened to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise was Disney’s choice to eliminate Johnny Depp from the franchise. Depp kicked off the role of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) and carried out the role for the following five films.

Depp has become so iconic as Captain Jack Sparrow, so much so that multiple Disney attractions, from Disney World to Disneyland and more, have changed their attractions to fit in the rum-drinking pirate who looks identical to Depp. You can also meet Jack Sparrow in the Parks when you visit Disney, and he too looks just like Johnny Depp and behaves like him in the role as well! Because of this obsessive love that so many have for Depp, it is easy to understand why fans decided to boycott the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise when Disney gave him the boot.

The allegations that Depp abused his former wife quickly became a claim that everyone wanted to know more about. Depp continues to state that Heard’s allegations are false, and he has not been proven guilty by any court of law.

We have since seen Depp’s career take a dip due to the court case and the rippling effects that Heard’s allegations have caused. After U.K. tabloid The Sun wrote an article defaming Depp while calling him abusive, Depp sued the publication. The actor lost the battle with the tabloid as well as his appeal. Shortly after, Depp would lose two major roles.

The Fantastic Beasts franchise helmed by Warner Bros. dropped the actor and recast him with Madds Mikkelson, and then Disney booted him from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. After losing to The Sun in a libel lawsuit case in November 2021, Depp has gone back to court for a defamation case, claiming that Heard isn’t telling the truth and has ruined his career. Now fans watch the court case ensue as it continues right now in Fairfax, Virginia.

We have even heard Depp’s former CAA agent has stated that she believes that Depp lost his most iconic role of Sparrow due to Amber Heard’s allegations, without them being proven as true. Christian Carino, who works for Creative Arts Agency, stated, “My opinion is that it was related to the accusations that Amber has made,” in a video that was shown in court.

In a recent video, fans caught Depp making a Jack Sparrow joke while Heard was on the stand. Heard was accusing Depp of having cocaine and kept noting that he had a jar, and repeated the word numerous times. If we cut to Depp, we can see him whisper to his legal team, “A jar of what? A jar of dirt?”. Of course, Pirates fans know this well to be a reference to the franchise, as Sparrow carries around a jar of dirt on the ship, proclaiming that “I have a jar of dirt!”

tizifvilla posted the video on Instagram with a clip of Depp playing Jack Sparrow in the films, with his iconic jar of dirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by barracuda (@tizifvilla)

At the moment, Amber Heard is still on the stand, and Depp’s team will soon be cross-examining her.

We have seen the media take heavy shots against Amber Heard, especially for her attempts to copy his various outfits to an identical standard. #IStandwithJohnnyDepp and #JusticeforJohnnyDepp have been trending throughout the last year. Still, following shocking revelations in the defamation court hearings, an output of support from the majority of fans has flooded social media. Johnny Depp has also admitted that no matter the cost, he is not looking to return to the role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Amber has admitted to hitting Johnny Depp, defecating in their bed on purpose, and now, we are seeing Starbucks place out tip jars for customers to pick between Depp and Heard when they are getting their drink.

At the moment, the trial is still ongoing, however, the amount of supporters that have been actively standing with Johnny Depp only continues to grow as more evidence and light is shed on this case. Continue to follow Inside the Magic for your latest updates.

What do you think about Johnny’s Pirates of the Caribbean joke in court?