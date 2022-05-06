“Justice For Johnny Depp” Petition Reignites Fire For ‘Pirates 6’ Casting

April 12 marked the start of the historic Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation lawsuit in Fairfax, Virginia. Throughout the ongoing jury trial, Depp and his team have been vocal about the fact that the Corpse Bride star had every intention of reprising his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

The Pirates leading man was let go by The Walt Disney Company following a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which Heard claimed she suffered domestic abuse at Depp’s hands. Prior to his firing, Depp had played the irrepressible Captain in The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Dead Man’s Chest (2006), At World’s End (2007), On Stranger Tides (2011), and Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

Depp accountant, Michael Spindler, recently testified that there was a $22.5 million deal on the table for Pirates 6 before Disney pulled the plug on the actor’s tenure in the popular franchise.

The trial has already seen a number of explosive accusations, from leaked text messages in which Depp and a close friend referred to Heard’s “rotting corpse” to psychological evaluations that allegedly exposed Heard’s multiple mental disorders. Depp’s has massive public support, with many believing his continued — and vehement — denial of the domestic abuse claims against him.

Now, amid this support from Depp’s fans, the long-lived “Justice For Johnny Depp” petition on Change.org has been reignited.

The petition’s description reads, in part:

Johnny Depp has been a phenomenal actor throughout his career. Depp was removed from the movie Pirates of the Caribbean by Walt Disney’s Company. This unfortunately is due to his ex wife Amber Heard lying and stating that Depp beat her. It has been proven that he did not hit her, but yet, that she beat on him repeatedly. She hit him with pots and pans 24/7 as if that was okay. This may come as a joke to some, but abuse towards a man or woman is not to be taken lightly. Now that this has come to light, Johnny Depp still has not been redeemed of this false news. Amber Heard ruined Johnny Depp’s life as well as career. Johnny Depp has always been one of the greatest actors ever since he started acting around the age of 21. This man NEVER disappoints when he makes a movie, so why continue to keep him from doing Pirates of the Caribbean?? That movie is nothing without him!

There are well over 400,000 signatures at the time of publication, and the petition is well on its way to its next goal of 500,000 supporters.

It is important to note, however, that the description is merely the petition owner’s personal opinion. No verdict has yet been issued in the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard legal battle.

At this time, Margot Robbie is expected to take over the leading role in the reported Pirates 6 project, which currently has no production timeline.

More on Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard

If you haven’t been following the ongoing Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case, in November 2020, Hollywood actor Depp lost his libel lawsuit against U.K. News Group Newspaper publication, The Sun, for their report that he had allegedly engaged in domestic violence — including a reported “hostage” situation during a Pirates of the Caribbean shoot in Australia — against the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actress on multiple occasions.

British Judge Andrew Nicol presided over the original proceedings, and Depp later lost his right to appeal the original ruling in the United Kingdom. The Jack Sparrow actor, for his part, has denied the domestic violence allegations, with even his ex-partners, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, speaking out in his defense at various points in time.

Depp has been fired from his two most high-profile parts — his aforementioned iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates franchise and as Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts series — as a result of the ongoing situation.

At this time, as noted, the former couple is appearing in court in relation to their $50 million U.S. civil lawsuit.

