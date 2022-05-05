Depp Had $22.5 Million Deal For ‘Pirates 6’ Until Disney Backstabbed Him

April 12 marked the start of the historic Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation lawsuit in Fairfax, Virginia.

Depp is suing ex-wife Heard for $50 million following a 2018 op-ed piece regarding her alleged experience as a victim, and subsequent survivor, of domestic violence. Heard is countersuing the Corpse Bride star for $100 million.

The trial has already seen a number of explosive accusations, from leaked text messages in which Depp and a close friend referred to Heard’s “rotting corpse” to psychological evaluations that allegedly exposed Heard’s multiple mental disorders. Public opinion is divided, with some believing Heard’s allegations of domestic violence and others fully supporting Depp’s continued — and vehement — denial of the claims against him.

Depp’s supporters have been particularly vocal — at one point, the judge in the civil trial even had to threaten to remove some passionate fans from the courtroom.

The Alice In Wonderland star’s legal team has been hard at work trying to prove that Heard’s op-ed directly impacted his career, ultimately leading him to lose major Hollywood jobs. This week, key testimony indicated that Depp had signed on for Pirates of the Caribbean 6, but lost his role as Captain Jack Sparrow following the publication of the inflammatory article.

New York Magazine‘s Vulture shared details:

…forensic accountant Michael Spindler [testified] about Depp’s earnings after Heard published an op-ed that he claims falsely portrayed him as an abuser. Spindler said he examined accounting records, court exhibits, and “various other documents,” as well as deposition testimony, to assess Depp’s earnings from December 18, 2018 (the op-ed’s run date), to October 31, 2020. “I concluded that Mr. Depp suffered lost earnings of approximately $40 million,” Spindler said. Spindler broke down this sum into two main components. First, Depp was poised to earn $22.5 million from the sixth Pirates installment, also known as Pirates 6 to the court. Second, Spindler calculated that Depp’s potential earnings from non-franchise flicks and endorsements could have totaled $17.5 million. Related: Johnny Depp’s Legacy Is Getting Demolished

At this time, Disney has dumped Depp and Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is reportedly set to star Margot Robbie in the leading role. A production timeline has not been confirmed by Disney.

Spindler’s testimony is likely to play a vital role in the jury’s decision. The trial will be on hiatus next week, but will resume the following Monday.

More on Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard

If you haven’t been following the ongoing Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case, in November 2020, Hollywood actor Depp lost his libel lawsuit against U.K. News Group Newspaper publication, The Sun, for their report that he had allegedly engaged in domestic violence — including a reported “hostage” situation during a Pirates of the Caribbean shoot in Australia — against the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actress on multiple occasions.

British Judge Andrew Nicol presided over the original proceedings, and Depp later lost his right to appeal the original ruling in the United Kingdom. The Jack Sparrow actor, for his part, has denied the domestic violence allegations, with even his ex-partners, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, speaking out in his defense at various points in time.

Depp has been fired from his two most high-profile parts — his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates franchise and as Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts series — as a result of the ongoing situation.

At this time, as noted, the former couple is appearing in court in relation to their $50 million U.S. civil lawsuit.

