Judge Denies Amber Heard’s Motion to Throw Out Depp Case, Trial to Continue

The Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial has been ongoing for a few weeks, taking place in a courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia.

After many witnesses took the stand, including Johnny Depp himself, Amber Heard’s attorney has officially filed motion to throw out the Johnny Depp case during court today, Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

As Amber Heard was getting ready to testify in the courtroom this week, Deadline reported that the Aquaman actress was expected to file motion to throw out the case — and that is exactly what happened during the trial today, Tuesday, May 3, after Depp’s case laid to rest.

After a short morning break, and after Depp’s legal team rested their case stating “Depp has come forward with multiple witnesses” and that Heard “physically abused him”, Amber Heard’s attorney moved to to have the case dismissed.

Heard’s lawyer Ben Rottenborn claimed that there’s “ample evidence” that Mr. Depp physically abused Ms. Heard. If Mr. Depp abused Ms. Heard “even one time, then she wins. It’s that simple”, Mr Rottenborn said.

Mr. Depp’s lawyer Ben Chew then stood up and opposed the motion to strike, saying that “she’s the abuser in this courtroom”.

After a long deliberation, and after hearing both sides, Judge Penney Azcarate denied the motion to dismiss the case in regards to two statements, but that she’ll take a third under advisement.

The trial will continue after a short lunch break and Amber Heard is expected to take the stand.

Johnny Depp, 58, one of the best-known versatile actors in Hollywood, is suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35, (Aquaman (2018), The Rum Diary (2011), Drive Angry Piper (2011), and more) for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Mr. Depp has appeared in a Fairfax, Virginia courtroom alongside ex-wife, Heard, as he is suing the Aquaman actress for defamation. Ms. Heard is countersuing Mr. Depp, claiming that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

The actor has starred in a wide variety of films including Sweeney Todd (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean (2003, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2017), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Secret Window (2004), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), 21 Jump Street (2012), The Lone Ranger (2003), Public Enemies (2009), and more.

However, due to Heard’s allegations, Depp’s career has taken a few hits. Warner Bros.’ The Fantastic Beasts franchise dropped Depp and recast him with Madds Mikkelson. Disney also fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Depp, as well as many of his other witnesses, have taken the stand within the last few weeks, including Shannon Curry, a forensic psychologist who was hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team, who testified that she believes Amber Heard has two personality disorders — and does not have post-traumatic stress disorder.

And just yesterday, Johnny Depp’s security guard, Travis McGivern, testified in the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom, where he admitted to witnessing some brutal interactions between the actor and actresses, including seeing Amber Heard punch Johnny Depp across the face.

Social media has been blowing up with the #JusticeForJohnny hashtag having over 6.7 billion views while the hashtag #JusticeForAmberHeard only receiving 25 million views.

TikTok specifically has been blowing up with the current Depp vs Heard trial, with many videos making fun of Heard’s current defense team. More recently, social media blew up when Heard’s attorney used an Inside the Magic article as part of their defense.

