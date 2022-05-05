Disney Removed Pirates of the Caribbean Character From Ride After 2 Years

Did you know Pirates of the Caribbean used to have another iconic character that was removed after just a few years of use?

It is not a surprise to say that Pirates of the Caribbean at Walt Disney World is one of the most popular attractions at Magic Kingdom. The attraction often boasts a high wait time, and has Guests talking even after the get off due to the stunning sets, the massive ride buildings, and the iconic music that will stay with you for the rest of the day, much like “it’s a small world” (except this song won’t give you a headache!).

Interestingly enough, Pirates of the Caribbean in Disneyland, “was originally conceived as a wax museum and a walk-through adventure. But following the success of Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress at the 1964 New York World’s Fair, Walt Disney and his team of Imagineers decided that Audio-Animatronics, his latest animation technology, was the most imaginative way to tell a rousing pirate story.” Because of the highlight and detailed process of the animatronics on the attraction, many Guests have grown to love all the characters that they can find in the story of the ride.

Most recently, the character of Red was added in to avoid having the woman being auctioned off, which has been a controversial subject for some. Guests can also spot Jack Sparrow multiple times as the Johnny Depp-inspired animatronic appears throughout the ride. There was a character; however, that was actually removed from the ride after 1975. Remnants of Forgotten Disney (@DisneyRemnants)

Before you disembark on Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic Kingdom, take a look behind the unload Cast Member for a small alcove. This was the original location of Peg Leg Pete, before he was moved sometime around 1975! Huge thanks to @skywalkercoleb for sending this my way!!

It seems that Peg Let Pete is now just a memory, but it is interesting to know that he used to live in the attraction from 1973 to 1975!

More on Pirates of the Caribbean

Disney describes the attraction as:

A Pirate’s Life for You

Board a weathered barge for a treacherous voyage to the 17th century, when rowdy rogues and ruthless rapscallions ransacked Caribbean seaport towns. Sing along as pirates serenade you with their anthem, “Yo Ho, Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).” Sail past haunted Dead Man’s Cove. Navigate cannon fire between a Caribbean fort and a striking 12-gun galleon. Behold boisterous buccaneers drunk on the spoils of plunderin’ as flames engulf a seaside town. Be sure to keep a spry eye out for Captain Jack Sparrow, from The Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Ye beware, mateys: Dead men tell no tales!

At Magic Kingdom there is so much to see and do! Cinderella Castle is decked out for the 50th anniversary and now, Festival of Fantasy and Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire have returned. You can ride the three big mountains: Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain, or calm things down on Peter Pan’s Flight. Rope drop the Park to get on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and then enjoy a mid-day snack with some Dole Whip. Be sure to meet Mickey Mouse and enjoy the firework show, Disney Enchantment!

What do you think about the disappearance of Peg Leg Pete?

