Johnny Depp’s Juicy Secret — Does He Really Sleep In the Nude?

Johnny Depp, 58, is considered one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood. He has starred in a wide variety of films including Alice in Wonderland (2010), Secret Window (2004), Sweeney Todd (2007), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), 21 Jump Street (2012), The Lone Ranger (2003), Public Enemies (2009), and of course, Pirates of the Caribbean (2003, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2017).

Depp played Jack Sparrow in all five Pirates of the Caribbean films, including Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

The franchise also includes characters such as Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), Elizabeth Swan (Keira Knightley), Norrington (Jack Davenport), Governor Weatherby Swann (Jonathan Pryce), Pintel (Lee Arenberg), Ragetti (Mackenzie Crook) and others.

One time when Johnny Depp appeared on The Ellen Show, the two played a game of true or false where Ellen DeGeneres asked Mr. Depp a serious of statements/questions and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor had to answer if the statement was true or false.

The first statement was “You enjoy playing with Barbie Dolls”, to which Depp responded “Well, not as much as I used to let’s say.” After some joking around, Ellen moved onto the next question, which she said “You sleep in the nude?”

The audience began cheering and laughing before Depp said, “Well, technically, I’ve slept in alleys, I’ve slept in… So not always in the nude, but it does occur now and again.”

You can watch the full clip below.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has been in the news a lot as of late as he is suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35, known for films such as Aquaman (2018), The Rum Diary (2011), and Drive Angry Piper (2011), for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Due to Heard’s allegations, Depp’s career has taken a few hits as Warner Bros. dropped Depp from The Fantastic Beasts franchise and recast him with Madds Mikkelson. Disney also fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

During the trial, which is taking place in Fairfax, Virginia, Depp was asked if he would ever return to his role as Jack Sparrow if Disney decided to offer him a deal, to which Depp said no.

The Depp vs Heard trial will continue next week in Fairfax, Virginia.

