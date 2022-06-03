Johnny Depp Will Return as Captain Jack Sparrow, Former Disney Exec. Says

A six-week trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard finally came to an end this week, showing a major victory for the former Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Depp was awarded $15 million while Amber Heard, who is best known for her role in Aquaman (2018), was given $2 million in compensatory damages. At this point, it seems Mrs. Heard will appeal the ruling, meaning that the two could find themselves in court yet again, but the trial showed an overwhelming outpouring of support for Mr. Depp.

Before the trial began, The Walt Disney Company reportedly turned its back on Johnny Depp. Depp played Captain Jack Sparrow in all five Pirates of the Caribbean films, including Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

However, Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently confirmed that the latest installment in the franchise would feature Margot Robbie in the lead role and that there haven’t been any plans for Johnny Depp to make a return. In addition to Robbie, Dwayne Johnson has also been rumored as a potential replacement for Depp in the lead role of the franchise.

Despite those rumors, one former Disney Exec. recently told People Magazine that they believe we’ll see Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow yet again.

The insider says he believes they’ll make Robbie his daughter and potentially tease Captain Jack Sparrow with a cameo as a test.

During the recent court trial, Johnny Depp stated that he would not work with Disney anymore even if the company was to offer him a “$300 million paycheck.” To that comment, the insider had this to say:

“I don’t believe that based on his money troubles, especially given Pirates is a billion-dollar global franchise.”

In the end, no one knows what will be next for Johnny Depp. He is rumored to be a part of the casting for Beetlejuice 2 distributed by Warner Bros, but nothing has been confirmed.

What do you think of Johnny Depp possibly returning to Pirates of the Caribbean? Let us know in the comments?