Depp Fans Tell Hollywood to “Pay Up and Apologize” After Bombshell Verdict

The trial of the century is finally over. A verdict has been reached in the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation lawsuit, and Depp’s many supporters couldn’t be happier with the outcome.

The high-profile $50 million civil lawsuit in Fairfax, Virginia saw a number of explosive accusations, from leaked text messages in which Depp and a close friend referred to Heard’s “rotting corpse” to psychological evaluations that allegedly exposed Heard’s multiple mental disorders. Public opinion is divided, with some believing Heard’s allegations of domestic violence and others fully supporting Depp’s continued — and vehement — denial of the claims against him.

Now, the seven-person jury has spoken and Depp has won.

His legions of fans — who have supported the actor throughout his legal woes, even causing his final sponsored product to sell out worldwide — immediately took to social media to rejoice.

Noor K. simply posted:

Depp depp depp johnny depp depppppp — Noor K.🦋 (@nkyiii) June 1, 2022

Christina responded to a post featuring Depp’s statement, writing:

You deserve your life back. You did not deserve this. GOD BLESS JOHNNY DEPP. LOVE YOU ❤️ — Christina (@Christi64141177) June 1, 2022

Sabre posted what many of Depp’s supporters are likely thinking about nearly-fired Aquaman actress Heard at this point:

Congratulations to Johnny Depp on his win against Amber Heard, as for Amber Heard you just made a complete fool of yourself may your stupidity,lies and excuses be a lesson to you. If Hollywood wants to rehire Johnny Depp again, pay up and apologize. — Sabre (@red_ulfhednar) June 1, 2022

Megan West also called out Heard’s accusations against the actor:

I have always, always, always been on Johnny Depp’s side. Before you make accusations that are not true, and drag someone’s name through the mud, be very careful. There are consequences. — 𝑀𝑒𝒶𝑔𝒶𝓃 𝒲𝑒𝓈𝓉 (@meaganne_lyle) June 1, 2022

Vin Drilz simply said:

Team Johnny Depp 💪 — Vin Drilz ✌️🇺🇬 (@drilebavincent1) June 1, 2022

Some fans shared photos expressing their excitement about today’s Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard verdict. Lebanon, IN nurse Jenni Peters posted a picture from her office while holding a sign that reads “Johnny! Johnny! Johnny!”:

This is what we think about the Johnny Depp verdict #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/wZqt1WdhC1 — Jenni Peters (@RNJenni74) June 1, 2022

Heard has released a statement expressing “disappointment.” Although she and her legal team are expected to appeal, nothing can dampen Depp fans’ spirits today.

More on Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard

If you haven’t been following the ongoing Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case, in November 2020, Hollywood actor Depp lost his libel lawsuit against U.K. News Group Newspaper publication, The Sun, for their report that he had allegedly engaged in domestic violence — including a reported “hostage” situation during a Pirates of the Caribbean shoot in Australia — against the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actress on multiple occasions.

British Judge Andrew Nicol presided over the original proceedings, and Depp later lost his right to appeal the original ruling in the United Kingdom. The Jack Sparrow actor, for his part, has denied the domestic violence allegations, with even his ex-partners, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, speaking out in his defense at various points in time.

Depp has been fired from his two most high-profile parts — his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates franchise and as Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts series — as a result of the ongoing situation.

At this time, as noted, Depp recently won the duo’s $50 million U.S. defamation lawsuit. stemming from a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which Heard alleged that the actor had committed acts of domestic violence against her.

Are you team Johnny Depp?