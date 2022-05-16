Amber Heard Confirms Warner Bros. Wanted to Fire Her With Johnny Depp

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard courtroom saga is back following a weeklong hiatus, and things are unsurprisingly starting back up with a bang.

Depp’s camp alleges that Heard’s aforementioned op-ed about being a survivor of domestic violence effectively ruined his career. In fact, Depp lost his most iconic role in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies as a result of Heard’s claims.

The actor was also fired from his part as Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts Harry Potter spinoff, which angered Depp’s wildly supportive legion of fans — after all, Heard was not let go from her role as Mera in the studio’s DC Comics Aquaman franchise.

However, ever since the former couple’s public battle began in earnest after her Washington Post op-ed was published in 2018, some movie fans have called for the actress to be removed from her most well-known well. Many of Depp’s fans have even begun boycotting Warner Bros. films due to the motion picture studio’s seemingly one-sided treatment of the two stars.

Now, Heard has taken the stand to confirm that she did not escape completely unscathed and that the reports she was almost fired from Aquaman 2 are, in fact, true. Per one report regarding today’s proceedings, the following interaction occurred:

Lawyer: “Have you participated in Aquaman 2?” Heard: “I have. I fought really hard to stay in the movie. They didn’t want to include me in the film.” Lawyer: “Were you ultimately able to film in Aquaman 2?” Heard: “A very pared down version of that role, yes.” Lawyer: “What if anything changed in the script?” Heard: “I was given a script. Then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving spoilers away, two characters fighting with one another. They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch.”

The trial has already seen a number of explosive accusations, from leaked text messages in which Depp and a close friend referred to Heard’s “rotting corpse” to psychological evaluations that allegedly exposed Heard’s multiple mental disorders.

Cross examination is expected to continue throughout the week.

More on Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard

If you haven’t been following the ongoing Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case, in November 2020, Hollywood actor Depp lost his libel lawsuit against U.K. News Group Newspaper publication, The Sun, for their report that he had allegedly engaged in domestic violence — including a reported “hostage” situation during a Pirates of the Caribbean shoot in Australia — against the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actress on multiple occasions.

British Judge Andrew Nicol presided over the original proceedings, and Depp later lost his right to appeal the original ruling in the United Kingdom. The Jack Sparrow actor, for his part, has denied the domestic violence allegations, with even his ex-partners, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, speaking out in his defense at various points in time.

Depp has been fired from his two most high-profile parts — his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates franchise and as Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts series — as a result of the ongoing situation.

At this time, as noted, the former couple is appearing in court in relation to their $50 million U.S. civil lawsuit.

