Jason Momoa Officially Nixes Lisa Bonet Reconciliation, Begins Dating Costar

Aquaman star Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet announced their shocking separation in January 2022.

At the time, the DC Expanded Universe actor moved out of the family home in California and was infamously living in a $750,000 van on his friend’s property nearby.

Previously, reports indicated that Momoa and Bonet had moved back in together and were very much attempting to mend their relationship. Now, though, it seems that a reconciliation is not in the cards as the 42-year-old actor has reportedly begun dating his 32-year-old Fast and the Furious franchise costar, Eiza Gonzalez.

Elle Magazine noted:

“They are dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great place, working on Fast X,” the insider claimed. “He’s quite busy and he’s in a good place.” Another source who knows both Momoa and González said, “They’re both busy with work but are having fun together. It’s nothing serious yet.” Last month, Momoa was seen in Los Angeles at the premiere of González’s new film Ambulance, but they have not yet made their red carpet debut together. Related: The Rock “Rocks” Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow Eyeliner

Gonzalez previously starred as Madam M alongside Dwayne Johnson (Luke Hobbs), Jason Statham (Deckarad Shaw), Idris Elba (Brixton Love), Vanessa Kirby (Hattie), and Ryan Reynolds (Victor Locke) in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019).

As for Momoa and Bonet, prior to their January divorce announcement, rumors had swirled for months that Momoa and Bonet were essentially leading separate lives. Speculation that the Sweet Girl actor and his wife were on the rocks was fueled when the star was spotted exiting a Los Angeles bar without his other half in November 2021 — but did have a mystery woman in tow.

Some fans were also convinced that Momoa’s Aquaman franchise costar, Amber Heard, was partially responsible for his split from Bonet, though there has been no confirmation of this.

The Mera actress is no stranger to being in the press as a result of relationship drama — her divorce and subsequent legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp (Pirates of the Caribbean, Fantastic Beasts) has been highly publicized.

Currently, Momoa and Gonzalez have not publicly confirmed their new relationship.

Aquaman 2 — officially titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — is due to hit theaters on March 17, 2023. Momoa recently reprised his role as a cameo in James Gunn’s Peacemaker finale.

Were you hoping Momoa and Bonet would get back together?