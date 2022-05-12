Marvel Scraps Ryan Reynolds, ‘Deadpool’ Cameo in ‘Doctor Strange 2’ “Didn’t Feel the Right Place”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) redefines the box office and Marvel Cinematic Universe. Still, the cameo every Marvel fan was hoping for was nearly included in the movie before Marvel scrapped Ryan Reynold’s X-Men character.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness set up the next decade of Marvel movies with the introduction of Earth-838, the Illuminati, and mutants. The X-Men are here with Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart) appearing alongside Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Peggy Carter/Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Black Bolt (Anson Mount), and Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinski).

Of course, they were obliterated and brutally murdered by Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) as the dark force-user infiltrated an alternate Wanda’s reality and hunted the innocent America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).

Nonetheless, Multiverse of Madness built on the insane anticipation that every Marvel fan conjured when creating the list of potential characters they’d hope to see in the movie.

While some are expressing disappointment in the lack of cameos, such as Ghost Rider or Superior Iron Man, Multiverse of Madness and Loki writer Michael Waldron just confirmed that Deadpool almost popped in the movie:

Michael Waldron says they talked about including a Deadpool cameo in #MultiverseOfMadness “It ultimately didn’t feel like… It just didn’t feel the right place. But yeah, of course we talked about it.”

Michael Waldron says they talked about including a Deadpool cameo in #MultiverseOfMadness “It ultimately didn't feel like… It just didn't feel the right place. But yeah, of course we talked about it.” (Source: https://t.co/HJkdxWKo4Y) pic.twitter.com/ypNRg2ycsx — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 12, 2022

The Merc with a Mouth almost stole the show from Wanda Maximoff in Multiverse of Madness until Marvel’s Kevin Feige, Michael Waldron, and crew decided that his introduction into the MCU in this insane film “didn’t feel the right place”:

“Yeah, we talked about it. I think we talked about everything in this movie. So, [it] would’ve been crazy to not raise that, but it ultimately didn’t feel like… It just didn’t feel the right place. But yeah, of course we talked about it.”

Marvel fans would undoubtedly have lost it in theaters upon Ryan Reynolds poking his head into Multiverse of Madness, even for a few seconds.

Nonetheless, many assumed that Wade Wilson/Deadpool would make an appearance considering reports of the Marvel character spotted in the official poster for this Doctor Strange sequel:

We really thought.

While Deadpool was absent from MoM’s mind-altering and ultimately deadly events, mutants are in full force within the MCU. Although fans saw them in an alternate universe, it’s clear that Reed Richards, the Fantastic Four, and the slew of Marvel’s mutants within the X-Men universe are appearing within Earth-616 (main timeline) soon.

It’s only a matter of time until Ryan Reynolds returns to his iconic role with The Adam Project (2022) director Shawn Levy for Deadpool 3 and more.

Deadpool was reportedly featured in early concept art for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021). Still, Marvel ultimately scrapped that idea, pushing to give the beloved character the proper entrance into the new Marvel Collection.

More about Doctor Strange

Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle.

All bets are off for Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Benedict Cumberbatch leads this mind-shattering Marvel movie, with Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Karl Mordo), Benedict Wong (Wong), Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), and Sir Patrick Stewart (Professor X) all supporting the Sorceror Supreme.

The Kevin Feige production features numerous Stephen Strange’s, including Sinister Strange, Strange Supreme, etc.

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Vision (Paul Bettany), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you think Deadpool should have appeared in Doctor Strange? Comment below!