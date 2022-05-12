After ‘Doctor Strange 2,’ Fans “Wish Marvel Studios Didn’t Own the X-Men”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has an endless array of characters and stories inspired by beloved Marvel comics to explore. Still, in the wake of the mutants joining the MCU in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), some Marvel fans are wishing that Disney had never bought the X-Men.

The mutants are officially apart of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the introduction of Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart) as the leader of the Illuminati in Earth-838, an alternate timeline featuring a deceased Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) that founded a supergroup of gifted individuals to protect their universe.

Though Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Peggy Carter/Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Black Bolt (Anson Mount), and Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinski) met their bloody demise at the hands of Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), the X-Men are undoubtedly just around the corner.

Given that The Scarlet Witch obliderates mutants in the Marvel comics, Elizabeth Olsen’s roll in expanding the Marvel collection of beloved heroes, such as Cyclops, Beast, and Wolverine, it’s evident that Marvel Studios has an entire new era planned — much like Avengers (2012) ushering in the world of superhero movies that fans today enjoy.

Nonetheless, the inclusion of Professor X and unavoidable appearance of X-Men characters in the future aren’t making every Marvel fan happy, as some are wishing The Walt Disney Company didn’t have complete control over them:

This is a hot take but I kinda wish Marvel Studios didn’t own the X-Men. It was nice to have different Marvel movies that weren’t part of the MCU. Movies that took risks. Like Marvel would’ve never made Logan or Deadpool. They were hit or miss but when they hit, they hit HARD

The world of X-Men holds some of the most beloved Marvel characters in history, including Wade Wilson/Deadpool, Jean Grey/Dark Phoenix, Max Eisenhardt/Magneto, and Mystique.

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is undoubtedly the most iconic member of the X-Men, with many fans hoping that the legendary actor would return to the role for a cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, this would greatly undermine the conclusion of Logan’s story in Logan (2017).

With the acquisition of 20th Century Studios, Disney and Marvel Studios own the entire film rights to the world of X-Men and more, including the upcoming Deadpool 3 starring Ryan Reynolds.

The world of Marvel is only going to explode when Fantastic Four starring John Krasinski debuts in 2023, along with any mutant-focused movies and streaming series debuts.

As a result, not every Marvel fan is opposed to Disney having the rights to X-Men, as it opens a new door for the MCU as a whole:

X-men can be branched off into different teams in the MCU setting up more lesser known mutants that the Fox movies never took the time to properly introduce.

Another fan pointed out:

While the MCU wouldn’t go hard R-rated with the X-Men franchise they would still have a clear plan for the franchise and would also build up the rest of the cast instead of focusing solely on Xavier, Magneto and Wolverine.

Another fan writes:

First Class, Days Of Future Past, and Logan are still better than most of the MCU imo, but it will be refreshing to see a new take on the X-Men, which is needed, Fox really dropped the ball with Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix, wasting great actors and characters

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Vision (Paul Bettany), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

