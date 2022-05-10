Marvel Fans “Can’t Unsee” “Disgusting” ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Scene, Kills Beloved Character

The Marvel Cinematic Universe pushed the boundaries of horror in their typically light-hearted, family-friendly movies with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). After one scene being slowed down to reveal the “gruesome” and “disgusting” death of a beloved character, Marvel fans are unable to love the MCU like they used to.

Every Marvel fan has their opinion about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, especially with beloved and legendary director Sam Raimi retiring to the Marvel Collection and producing undoubtedly the most ambitious and mind-boggling Marvel movie to date.

The multiverse of Madness threw every viewer for a loop and contained countless surprises and some jaw-dropping cameos and blew fans away, but the death scene involving Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart) is utterly shocking and mortifying to many fans:

Y'all, Wanda didn't break Xavier's neck in that astral plane fight with him, she literally ripped his head in half 😨#MultiverseOfMadness #ScarletWitch pic.twitter.com/quS6ribDAZ — ṃagno ᗢ (@House0fWanda) May 9, 2022

Upon storming the Illuminati headquarters in Earth-838 and brutally murdering Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Peggy Carter/Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Black Bolt (Anson Mount), and Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinski), Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) attacks the brain behind the organization.

While the sequence of red smoke intruding Professor Charles Xavier’s mutant mind was classic Sam Raimi’s suspense building, a slowed version of Wanda attacking Xavier reveals that the angry mother ripped the mutant’s face in the face instead of snapping his neck.

Not many faces realized that Charles Xavier’s face was ripped in half, but this slowed sequence found on Twitter even reveals the inside of his head…

Rightfully so, fans are truthfully disgusted and horrified at this grotesque moment in a Marvel movie, with many advocating that Sam Raimi went too far or that Multiverse of Madness should have been rated R:

This movie should've been rated r like it would've been so much more excellent — caden | MoM spoilers (@cleaswitch) May 9, 2022

Another viewer wrote:

AND YOU EXPECT ME TO BELIEVE THIS MOVIE IS PG-13?!?!??? — jime in the multiverse of madness 🧮 (@jimeemij) May 9, 2022

One viewer shared:

I hate this Wanda. It's disgusting. — Marc Soliz (@SolizwithaZ) May 9, 2022

Another Marvel fan writes:

Every time I see this shot slowed down more, I notice new terrifying things. It's SO GOOD UGGGGHHHH — Opéola Bukola (@OpeolaBukola) May 9, 2022

Another fan praises Marvel’s pushing of the envelope:

MCU has balls I'll give them that — Ferlan Lebrado (@ferlanandstuff) May 9, 2022

Of course, not every Marvel fan is disgusting or terrified by Wanda Maximoff’s brutal beheading and neck snapping of Professor Xavier.

Nonetheless, it’s brain-busting to see this quick sequence slowed to a pace where fans can notice every detail that Marvel VFX and Sam Raimi put into this blockbuster film.

With so much at stake for the future of Marvel, many fans are suspecting that Profesor X wouldn’t have let his mind be defeated in such a quick manner. Rather, he would have called upon the X-Men for aid.

Now that mutants are officially apart of the MCU, Wanda Maximoff could be answering for her bloody actions very soon.

