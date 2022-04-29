Marvel Fans Hate NEW Captain America in ‘Doctor Strange 2,’ Hopes They’re Killed Off

Posted on by Alex Lue
What if Spider-Man was Steve Rogers

Marvel is changing absolutely everything about the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, especially with the addition of its newest character that many fans are already hating.

wanda maximoff doctor strange 2 trailer
Peggy Carter/Captain Carter is making her official live-action MCU debut in Multiverse of Madness, marking the addition of animated What If…? characters into the Marvel collection.

While Marvel Studios’ latest advertisement shows Captain Carter going head-to-head against Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) with her faithful shield and new jetpack, some Marvel fans are calling for the character to be killed.

captain carter what if...?
Believing that Captain Carter is replacing Anthony Mackie’s Captain America, some viewers are already over Captain Carter as a whole:

i hope wanda eviscerates the essence of her soul across every universe so i never have to see her again

Another passionate fan writes:

BOOOOOO

Another viewer shares their reasoning as to why there’s so much hatred towards Peggy Carter:

Because she is boring, everyone can have different opinions, right?

It seems that some Marvel fans are forgetting that this is Doctor Strange in the MULTIVERSE of Madness, meaning that every Marvel fan is going to see countless variants of beloved characters, including Captain America (Chris Evans), Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen).

Captain Carter fighting Wanda
While Captain Britain is unlikely to survive against the Scarlet Witch and her untamed powers, it’s clear that Marvel Studios is introducing a batch of new characters for fans to enjoy:

What is with the Hate on Peggy
She doesn’t Deserve any hate she ain’t replacing Sam as Captain America
He Getting his iwn Movie which will go in production and Peggy is only doing a Cameo
They can co exist
Go touch some Grass

Another fan writes:

why are some of y’all acting like Hayley Atwell took the Captain America mantle away from Anthony Mackie like dude Captain Carter ain’t from the main timeline

One fan shares:

Why do so many people dislike Captain Carter??? She’s a dope character

Given that Captain Carter/Captain Britain serves as a delegate on Marvel’s Illuminati, Peggy Carter’s cameo will have a significant effect on the overall movie and hopefully introduce more variants, such as Superior Iron Man and more.

More about Doctor Strange

Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange
All bets are off for Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Benedict Cumberbatch leads this mind-shattering Marvel movie, with Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Karl Mordo), Benedict Wong (Wong), Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), and Sir Patrick Stewart (Professor X) all supporting the Sorceror Supreme.

The Kevin Feige production features numerous Stephen Strange’s, including Evil Doctor Strange, Strange Supreme, etc.

Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez (left), Benedict Wong as Wong (middle), and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange (right)
The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).
Mordo with Ultron Bots
Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you think Chris Evans should return as Captain America? Let us know in the comments below!

