Marvel Fans Hate NEW Captain America in ‘Doctor Strange 2,’ Hopes They’re Killed Off

Marvel is changing absolutely everything about the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, especially with the addition of its newest character that many fans are already hating.

Peggy Carter/Captain Carter is making her official live-action MCU debut in Multiverse of Madness, marking the addition of animated What If…? characters into the Marvel collection.

While Marvel Studios’ latest advertisement shows Captain Carter going head-to-head against Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) with her faithful shield and new jetpack, some Marvel fans are calling for the character to be killed.

Believing that Captain Carter is replacing Anthony Mackie’s Captain America, some viewers are already over Captain Carter as a whole:

i hope wanda eviscerates the essence of her soul across every universe so i never have to see her again — devcetanix day! (@aprettierjesus) April 29, 2022

Another passionate fan writes:

BOOOOOO — assemblers ᱬ 4 days (@assemblers_) April 29, 2022

Another viewer shares their reasoning as to why there’s so much hatred towards Peggy Carter:

Because she is boring, everyone can have different opinions, right? — local Mandalorian (@dawidkozie8) April 29, 2022

It seems that some Marvel fans are forgetting that this is Doctor Strange in the MULTIVERSE of Madness, meaning that every Marvel fan is going to see countless variants of beloved characters, including Captain America (Chris Evans), Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen).

While Captain Britain is unlikely to survive against the Scarlet Witch and her untamed powers, it’s clear that Marvel Studios is introducing a batch of new characters for fans to enjoy:

Go touch some Grass pic.twitter.com/iHTfHlL3VT — Anthony S (@StraderZane) April 29, 2022

Another fan writes:

why are some of y’all acting like Hayley Atwell took the Captain America mantle away from Anthony Mackie like dude Captain Carter ain’t from the main timeline 💀💀💀 — Austen (@fuckingausten) April 29, 2022

One fan shares:

Why do so many people dislike Captain Carter??? She’s a dope character — Joe (@hzjoetv) April 28, 2022

Given that Captain Carter/Captain Britain serves as a delegate on Marvel’s Illuminati, Peggy Carter’s cameo will have a significant effect on the overall movie and hopefully introduce more variants, such as Superior Iron Man and more.

