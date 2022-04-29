Marvel Fans Furious Over ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Leaks, “Not Watching” Movie Anymore

Posted on by Alex Lue
Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange

Credit: Marvel Studios

***WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to explode with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Marvel movie event of the year. A week from its debut, Marvel seems to have accidentally released a massive cameo from the movie, sparking loads of controversies and some fans having the movie ruined for them.

Wanda fighting Strange variant
Credit: Marvel Studios

It’s never fun having any Marvel movie spoiled, especially when it’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In less than ten days, every Marvel fan will be flocking to theaters to watch the triumphant return of Sam Raimi to the Marvel Universe, but one huge aspect of the movie has been spoiled and ruined for many.

benedict cumberbatch as doctor strange
Credit: Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

From out of nowhere, Marvel reportedly uploaded a TV spot for Doctor Strange containing a shot of Captain Carter (Haley Atwell) fighting an aggravated Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen):

#MultiverseOfMadness is going to be INSANE!

Given that the advertisement above states “This Friday,” but at the time of publishing, the film still officially had eight days until its debut on Friday, May 6, it’s clear that Marvel accidentally dropped the ball.

Charles Xavier's hand resting on wheelchair
Credit: Marvel Studios

Nonetheless, while Marvel quickly deleted the clip on Thursday, April 28th, Marvel Studios has now officially uploaded the “Illuminati” ad with an updated countdown:

In the clip, Captain Carter is seen with her famous shield and a new jetpack as the superhero from Marvel’s What If…? series goes toe-to-toe with the Scarlet Witch.

Captain Carter fighting Wanda
Credit: Marvel Studios

While Captain Carter’s Shield was spotted in the first official poster for this Doctor Strange sequel, many fans are expressing their disappointment in actually seeing this character appear in the movie outside of a physical theater:

MARVEL STOP SPOILING MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS IN THE TV SPOTS

Another fan wrote:

Nah fr I got spoiled now and I’m pissed like why ?????

One fan shares:

exactly why i’m not watching them

Another fan writes:

WHY ARE THEY SPOILING IT

Another fan passionately writes:

It was in the poster but i don’t understand why tf they wanted to show it, the movies out in 6 days

 

Going back to the days of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Marvel is overflowing with groundbreaking cameos and jaw-dropping moments in Doctor Strange. Inevitably leaking one or two characters isn’t the end of the world, but still, an incredibly stressful task for fans to overcome, especially with the movie being so close to release.

Doctor Strange using magic
Credit: Marvel Studios

The disappointment from Marvel fans is all over social media, but the sadness will soon be remedied upon watching the entire film next week.

Nonetheless, it’s safe to say that the internet will be a battlefield for Marvel fans over the coming week, with more spoilers and cameos undoubtedly being uploaded by eager viewers.

Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle.

Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez (left), Benedict Wong as Wong (middle), and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange (right)
Credit: Marvel Studios

All bets are off for Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Benedict Cumberbatch leads this mind-shattering Marvel movie, with Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Karl Mordo), Benedict Wong (Wong), Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), and Sir Patrick Stewart (Professor X) all supporting the Sorceror Supreme.

The Kevin Feige production features numerous Stephen Strange’s, including Evil Doctor Strange, Strange Supreme, etc.

Doctor Strange fighting Gargantos
Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).
America Chavez holding onto a bar while fighting Gargantos
Credit: Marvel Studios

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

What cameo are you waiting to see in Doctor Strange? Let us know in the comments below!

