Sam Raimi Wants To Direct ‘Spider-Man 4′, but Not With Tom Holland

Spider-Man: No Way Home was Tom Holland’s third outing as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, and it was the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first big-screen take on the Marvel Multiverse. Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire joined Tom Holland as variants of the beloved wall-crawler. But the future of Peter Parker on the silver screen is in the air.

The future of the Spider-Verse, whether in Sony Pictures or Marvel Studios’ hands, is constantly changing. Fans have been begging for The Amazing Spider-Man 4 starring Andrew Garfield. The first two Amazing Spider-Man films directed by Marc Webb left Marvel fans with a cliffhanger since 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 tried to set up the Sinister Six. But Garfield has said he wants to take a break from acting.

But Spider-Man fans have never forgotten where it all began. The first three Spider-Man films, directed by Sam Raimi and starring Tobey Maguire, laid the groundwork for what the Marvel Cinematic Universe would become. Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), and Spider-Man 3 (2007) changed superhero movies forever.

In 2010, when Spider-Man 4 was canceled, Sam Raimi had a script. Though the plan for Spider-Man 4 would change multiple times after production began in 2008, ultimately resulting in the project being abandoned. It was rumored to include characters that MCU fans will recognize, like Shocker, Rhino, Mysterio, Vulture, and Black Cat.

And it’s clear that even while working on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 6, 2022), director Sam Raimi still longs to finish his Spider-Man franchise. In an interview with Moviepilot, Sam Raimi says there is a way to bring back the Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man films:

“I didn’t think it was possible but after jumping back in with the multiverse, I realized that anything is possible now so I’m completely open to it.” Related: Marvel Raises Doubts on Spider-Man’s Sexuality with Shocking Cover

As of right now, the only Spider-Man-led film that fans can expect is the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-verse, which was previously titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The animated film starring Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Ghost-Spider, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, and Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099 will hit theaters on June 2, 2023.

As of right now, Tom Holland is not contractually obligated to return to the MCU. But he should not be counted out yet.

Let us know in the comments if you want to see a fourth Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movie.