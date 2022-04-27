Andrew Garfield May Not Return As Spider-Man, Wants to Be “Ordinary”

Andrew Garfield has decided that it’s time for him to take a break from acting.

The actor has been very busy the past year as he worked on The Eyes of Tammy Faye and then Tick, Tick … Boom! (2021) which led the actor to work nonstop. His latest project was Under the Banner of Heaven, FX’s limited series adaptation of Jon Krakauer’s 2003 true-crime book.

Garfield was also seen recently in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) as he reprised his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland. The actor’s two Spider-Man movies weren’t received very well, but after seeing Garfield’s fantastic performance in No Way Home, fans have begun petitioning for an Amazing Spider-Man 3.

Fans were hoping to have Sony announce Garfield’s return as Spider-Man soon, but the actor just admitted to Variety that he plans to take a break:

“I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for awhile. Because as you know, that is a washing machine, that awards season. I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while.”

Instead, Sony has announced a new Spider-Man spinoff with the villain, El Muerto who is a Spider-Man villain who only appeared for two issues. It seems that Sony is going to continue forward with creating several spinoffs that fans didn’t ask for.

If El Muerto and Kraven the Hunter (2023) have the same reception as Jared Leto’s Morbius (2022), then Sony will be in trouble. So far, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies have been very good due to the help of Marvel Studios, but fans worry that if Garfield ever returns to work with only Sony, then the film won’t be great.

Fans really want to see Garfield return and his sudden departure does leave fans to wonder what his plans are with Spider-Man. There are some reports that he could return in future MCU movies, but that seems unlikely as Marvel would have to convince Sony to allow the actor to return to the MCU.

Do you think Andrew Garfield will return as Spider-Man?

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+ you can expect more episodes of Moon Knight on March 30, Ms. Marvel on June 8, and She-Hulk to debut this year. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness comes out on May 6, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.