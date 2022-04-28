Marvel Replaces Oscar Isaac with NEW ‘Moon Knight’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is on the verge of breaking with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) and the series finale of Moon Knight. But, the latest Moon Knight episode just changed Oscar Isaac’s Marvel career forever.

Jake Lockley is the character that every Marvel fan is eagerly waiting for in Moon Knight on Disney+. In episode four, The Tomb, Marvel Studios teased the release of the villainous Lockley with a red and black coffin in Marc Spector and Steven Grant’s intricate asylum before bumping into Tawaret, the Hippo Goddess.

Nonetheless, fans were dying to glimpse actor Oscar Isaac’s take on Jake Lockley in the newest Moon Knight episode, Asylum. Marvel did precisely that, but not many noticed:

this was jake lockley, right? he has a different accent and his actions don’t seem like marc

Jake Lockley is finally a part of the live-action Marvel Collection… Sort of.

Episode five of Moon Knight was jam-packed from the beginning, with Marvel’s insanely impressive visual effects department knocking it out of the Park by splitting Oscar Isaac into the separate bodies of both Stephen Grant and Marc Spector as they traverse their lucid and dark pasts to balance the scales of fate.

Nonetheless, some fans quickly spot something out of place with this confusing Marvel character as he snaps back to Dr. Arthur Harrow’s (Ethan Hawke) psychiatric ward office.

At 2:00 minutes flat, Marvel cuts from a screaming Marc and Steven to a screaming Oscar Isaac with a broken nose. Sitting in Harrow’s office, the camera pans back to reveal a confused, disgruntled, and injured version of this Moon Knight man, but who is it?

Whenever Marc Spector and Steven Grant snap back to “reality,” they keep their physical appearances. Marc is typically clean-cut and put together, while Steven is dissolved and sports tear-stained eyes when talking to Arthur.

This mystery character snaps three minutes later, ditching all mannerisms and vocal inflections of Steven Grant and Marc Spector. This is someone else:

So we all agree this was Jake Lockley, that’s why he looks crazier, grabbed a weapon, was said to be in fights and has a slightly different accent? Makes sense, this does not seem like Marc at all.

Another fan points out:

This *might* be Jake Lockley.

One fan writes:

i 100% believe that this was actually jake, the way he speaks? marc was more careful even when he was doubting harrow. steven obviously has another accent. this alter just straight out tried to hurt himself and harrow. this is jake lockley, bye

Say it Ain’t So

Much like Guardians of the Galaxy director (James Gunn), Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab recently “confirmed” to a fan on Twitter that the above images and sequences from episode five did NOT feature Jake Lockley.

Nonetheless, Marvel creatives have a tendency to “lie” to keep spoilers from ensuing, much like Andrew Garfield constantly denying that he was reprising his role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man for Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Too Much Jake Too Hide

This new persona pushes Arthur Harrow off like no other interpretation of Marc Spector and Steven Grant; both are timid or fed up when talking to him.

However, this new character is almost conning Harrow out of a conversation, lying when stating, “Hey, thank you. I feel great… They must pay you a lot of money in this place.” While doing so, Oscar Isaac picks up Harrow’s crystal pyramid for a weapon, slowly backing away from the chair he was in.

What confirms that this is a new character, particularly Jake Lockley, is his unhinged demeanor, quickly becoming aggravated and attempting to take his own life upon being detained by Harrow’s two guards.

Oscar Isaac, Steven Grant, and Marc Spector are all gone in this destructive moment. It’s almost as though Frank Castle/The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) comes into the series, terrifying fans with this thrilling performance from Isaac.

While Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab reportedly confirmed that this outburst of anger was not from Jake Lockley, it’s clear that it isn’t Marc or Steven, as neither is seen with a broken and bloody nose.

Given that Lockey’s coffin wasn’t opened in episode five, the Moon Knight finale will undoubtedly reveal the official debut of the New York cab driver Jake Lockley before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness debuts.

Who’s Jake Lockley

Marvel’s Werewolf by Night comic (Werewolf by Night #32, 1975) introduced Moon Knight into the Marvel Universe as the deadly mercenary Marc Spector, saved by the Egyptian god Khonshu. In return, Spector was indebted to Khonshu as his knight, protecting the travelers of the night and enacting cruel justice on the ruthless throughout the world.

Due to a traumatic childhood, Marc Spector adopted the alternate personalities of Steven Grant, a wealthy millionaire, and Jake Lockley, an anti-hero Robert DeNiro-like cab driver of Marvel’s New York City.

Marvel wiki writes:

Marc Spector was a former United States Marine, CIA agent and mercenary with dissociative identity disorder, as well as the husband of Layla El-Faouly. Among his alternate identities is a British museum worker named Steven Grant. Spector became the vigilante known as Moon Knight after becoming the Avatar of Khonshu, the Egyptian God of the Moon, and Grant became Mr. Knight. Having a guilty conscience, Spector met Abdallah El-Faouly’s daughter, Layla El-Faouly, and since then, he had been trying to tell her what happened on the night her father was killed, but could never bring himself to do so.Eventually, Spector married El-Faouly, and they went on many adventures to find Egyptian relics, such as the Scarab of Ammit. In 2018, Spector survived the Snap, and in December of that year was issued a new passport. After suspecting that Khonshu would choose El-Faouly as his new Avatar, Spector chose to separate from her and move away in order to protect her, later sending out unsigned divorce papers to her.

Jake Lockley is a cold-blooded killer, sparing no physical existence when enacting revenge on various enemies. He uses his immense detective skills to find the darkest foes throughout the world for Khonshu.

More about Moon Knight

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector.

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac (Marc Spector/Moon Knight, Steven Grant/Mr. Knight), Ethan Hawke (Arthur Harrow), and May Calamawy (Layla El-Faouly). Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, Brad Winderbaum, Oscar Isaac, Mohamed Diab, and Jeremy Slater are the executive producers, Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch serve as co-executive producers. Jeremy Slater is the head writer.

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger, Spider-Man, is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

