Marvel’s Oscar Isaac Ditches ‘Moon Knight,’ Rejoins ‘Star Wars’

Oscar Isaac is one of the most popular actors globally and undoubtedly one of the most talented actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Every Marvel fan wants more of Isaac in the MCU, but a new clip shows the Moon Knight hero unexpectedly rejoining the Star Wars universe.

Oscar Isaac brought an immense weight to the Moon Knight roles of Marc Spector, Stephen Grant, and Jake Lockley. Captivating audiences throughout the six-episode streaming series on Disney+, fans are begging for more Oscar Isaac content.

Spanning his career throughout the Sequel Trilogy of the Skywalker Saga in Star Wars to the MCU with Moon Knight and extended Marvel Universe with X-Men: Apocalypse (2016), Oscar Isaac is “the Man” for Disney’s most ambitious projects.

Given that Isaac stated that he’d only return to the Star Wars saga if he needed a new house, it’s safe to say that Resistance fighter pilot Poe Dameron’s run came to an end with Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

Now, however, one talented fan has crossed over Oscar Isaac’s Star Wars and Marvel universe like never before:

In the video above, Moon Knight “steals Obi-Wan & Anakin’s lightsabers” and replaces his Kali Sticks with the ignited weapons of the Jedi.

Talented YouTuber ActiveSufi has masterfully added the gorgeous glow of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker’s famous lightsabers as the Egpytian avatar defeats Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) and his evil goons during the episode six finale of Moon Knight.

In an attempt to protect the travelers of the night and restore balance to the universe, Marc Spector and Steven Grant spare no expense with their lightsabers, slicing through mercenaries left and right.

That’s not all, however, as ActiveSufi adds burn marks to the exact locations where Moon Knight’s Kali Sticks/Lightsabers hit the bodies of enemies, creating a greater sense of realism to the edited scenes.

To top it all off, Marc and Steven’s worst nightmare comes true as they awake in the body of Poe Dameron aboard a Resistance cruiser from Star Wars: Episode XIII – The Last Jedi (2017).

With “A Man Without Love” by Engelbert Humperdinck, playing as Poe Dameron arises from slumber to look out across the galaxy far, far away, fans realize that the lightsaber events of Moon Knight were merely a dream.

Fans’ edits, such as the work of ActiveSufi, indeed show the talent placed around the world and how artists’ love can boost the creation of Marvel Studios and more.

Moon Knight

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. Related: Chloe Zhao Officially NOT Directing Any ‘Star Wars’ Movie, Fans Rejoice

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac (Marc Spector/Moon Knight, Steven Grant/Mr. Knight), Ethan Hawke (Arthur Harrow), and May Calamawy (Layla El-Faouly). Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, Brad Winderbaum, Oscar Isaac, Mohamed Diab, and Jeremy Slater are the executive producers, and Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch serve as co-executive producers. Jeremy Slater is the head writer.

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger, Spider-Man, is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

