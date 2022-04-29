Marvel Cuts ‘Moon Knight’ Short, Finale Runtime Feels “Rushed” and Ruined

Moon Knight has taken every Marvel fan by surprise, with the loveable Steven Grant and undying Marc Spector from Oscar Isaac quickly becoming one of the most popular Marvel characters. But, with a record-breaking low runtime for the series finale, fans are worried that Marvel bit off more than it can chew.

Jake Lockley is the character that every Marvel fan is eagerly waiting for in Moon Knight on Disney+. In episode four, The Tomb, Marvel Studios teased the release of the villainous Lockley with a red and black coffin in Marc Spector and Steven Grant’s intricate asylum before bumping into Tawaret, the Hippo Goddess.

Nonetheless, Lockley was nowhere to be found in episode five of Moon Knight — other than a hint of the character at the start of the episode.

With the official reveal of Jake Lockley, closure on Layla’s (May Calamawy) loss of her father, wrapping up Marc Spector and Layla’s marriage struggles, confirming the fate of Steven Grant, defeating Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), freeing Khonsu (F. Murray Abraham), discovering Khonshu’s true motives, revealing alternative reasonings for Moon Knight’s existence, releasing Marc Spector from his insane asylum, and defeating Ammit, a rumored 45-minute runtime for Moon Knight‘s finale might not cut it:

#MoonKnight’s final episode has a rumored runtime of 45 minutes, which would make it the shortest finale yet for a live-action #MCU Disney+ series!

#MoonKnight's final episode has a rumored runtime of 45 minutes, which would make it the shortest finale yet for a live-action #MCU Disney+ series! Details: https://t.co/KTw5k5vN37 pic.twitter.com/ELVSMX3xrd — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) April 28, 2022

Given that Moon Knight is confirmed as a limited series, fans are only getting one season of Oscar Isaac’s gripping performance and loveable characters.

As a result, fans won’t be seeing much of Moon Knight for some time, undoubtedly appearing in some post-credit scene down the line. But, other than that, his next appearance wouldn’t occur until Blade (2023) or a live-action Midnight Sons hits theaters.

Nonetheless, Marvel fans were quick to express their excitement and concerns for the upcoming Moon Knight finale upon learning of this 45-minute runtime rumor:

I’m really worried for the #MoonKnight finale. It has A LOT it needs to do and wrap up. I feel like this show should’ve been longer. Episode 5 might be my favorite episode but it didn’t do a great job in setting up next week’s ending. I don’t want it to feel rushed.

I’m really worried for the #MoonKnight finale. It has A LOT it needs to do and wrap up. I feel like this show should’ve been longer. Episode 5 might be my favorite episode but it didn’t do a great job in setting up next week’s ending. I don’t want it to feel rushed. — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) April 27, 2022

Another fan wrote:

Yea I hope so as well I don’t want to see just Moon Knight and Khonshu wake up and he fights all the troops and then Harrow ends up in a cop car just cause he needed to I hope the finale is a satisfying well told conclusion

Yea I hope so as well I don’t want to see just Moon Knight and Khonshu wake up and he fights all the troops and then Harrow ends up in a cop car just cause he needed to I hope the finale is a satisfying well told conclusion — Jessy Araiza (@JessyAraiza3) April 27, 2022

One fan cleverly points out:

So they have to resuscitate Marc, bring Steven back, free Khonshu, free Hammit and final battle, show us who the third personality is, figure out who replaced the fish at the beginning of the series and invited the woman from the sightseeing to dinner, making peace with Layla…

So they have to resuscitate Marc, bring Steven back, free Khonshu, free Hammit and final battle, show us who the third personality is, figure out who replaced the fish at the beginning of the series and invited the woman from the sightseeing to dinner, making peace with Layla… — Kratos 25 (@PalciniGiacomo) April 28, 2022

Every Marvel fan wants to get the most out of their favorite series, especially when Moon Knight is undoubtedly one of the greatest MCU shows currently on Disney+ (not counting Daredevil).

This 45-minute runtime is a rumor, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Disney+ cut another Marvel series finale short.

With so much in store, it seems only fitting that the series finale of Moon Knight matches the runtime of episodes three and four (53 minutes each) or even longer.

Nonetheless, fans might be unforgiving if Marvel Studios cuts Steven Grant and Marc Spector’s time short.

More about Moon Knight

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector.

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac (Marc Spector/Moon Knight, Steven Grant/Mr. Knight), Ethan Hawke (Arthur Harrow), and May Calamawy (Layla El-Faouly). Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, Brad Winderbaum, Oscar Isaac, Mohamed Diab, and Jeremy Slater are the executive producers, Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch serve as co-executive producers. Jeremy Slater is the head writer.

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger, Spider-Man, is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

How do you feel about the short finale for Moon Knight? Let us know in the comments below!