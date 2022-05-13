Marvel Hid Oscar Isaac’s NEW ‘Moon Knight’ Since “Episode One”

Oscar Isaac is Marvel’s Moon Knight superhero, and every Marvel fan can’t wait for a second season featuring hitman Jake Lockey, but Marvel Studios just revealed that the character has been present since the first episode.

Marvel fans first noticed the third personality of Moon Knight, Jake Lockley, in episode five of the streaming series on Disney, as Marc Spector and Steven Grant recede and the aggressive New York cabbie takes over as they attempt to escape Arthur Harrow’s (Oscar Isaac) mental ward.

While director Mohammed Diab claimed that the random outburst from Oscar Isaac wasn’t Jake Lockley, the groundbreaking post-credit scenes in the season finale finally featured Lockley in full force.

Nonetheless, Jake Lockley popped in and out of the series whenever Marc or Steven would black out and wake up with blood splattered across their hands.

Now, however, Moon Knight executive producer Grant Curtis confirms that Jake Lockley was “was in the show from episode one”:

“Well, I don’t want to alter anyone’s experience of the show cause I do know there’s a lot of theories out there. But I will say this: You guys are smart. We have the best fans in the world. Jake appearing in episode six at the very end was not the first time Jake appeared in our narrative, and I’ll let people take that for whatever it means. But that was not his introduction. He was in the show from episode one.”

Yes, Jake has always been hiding in Marc and Steven’s heads, but Curtis’ comment confirms theories that Jake Lockley was the version of Marc Spector that asked the Ancient Egypt Museum woman on a date for the “best steak in town.”

Nonetheless, Curtis gives significant credit to screenwriter Jeremy Slater and lead actor Oscar Isaac for bringing to live these three complex Marvel characters:

“I liked my Moon Knight starting with Marc Spector. And so it was a little bit different for me going through the lens initially of Steven Grant. But, man, was at a smart narrative choice on his end. And then Oscar ate it up. I mean, Oscar loved playing Steven Grant. You’ve heard him in interviews. I mean, he loved Marc Spector too, and obviously Jake Lockley. But Steven Grant’s who he fell in love with first, and it shows on screen. And that was really what lit that fuse.”

Jake Lockley is a loose cannon and ready to steal season two of Moon Knight as a whole, with Marc Spector and Steven Grant fighting Khonshu to reclaim their body and either make peace with Lockley or subdue him completely.

More about Moon Knight

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector.

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac (Marc Spector/Moon Knight, Steven Grant/Mr. Knight), Ethan Hawke (Arthur Harrow), and May Calamawy (Layla El-Faouly). Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, Brad Winderbaum, Oscar Isaac, Mohamed Diab, and Jeremy Slater are the executive producers, and Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch serve as co-executive producers. Jeremy Slater is the head writer.

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger, Spider-Man, is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

